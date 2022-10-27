XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million Mark, But Here's Even Crazier Stat

Thu, 10/27/2022 - 12:11
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP nearly passes 4.35 million account milestone, but here is another encouraging detail
XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million Mark, But Here's Even Crazier Stat
According to XRP Ledger Services, which tracks XRPL's performance, there are currently 4,342,550 XRP accounts. These accounts hold 55.7 billion XRP in their wallets, of which 43.425 million XRP is the amount of those reserves that are blocked when the wallet is created.

What is interesting, however, is the extremely small number of empty XRP wallets. If the data is to be believed, only 948 of multiple millions of XRP accounts do not contain anything. Thus, the number of empty XRP accounts is only 0.02% of the total.

The portal also reveals that of the 99.99 billion XRPs that make up the total number of coins in existence, 44.3 billion XRPs are locked in escrow accounts.

XRP price action

While 44% of all XRP rests in operating accounts, the remainder is traded on the crypto market, where its supply on decentralized exchanges alone amounts to 17.25 trillion XRP. It is important to clarify that not all of this supply on the DEX is funded.

Source: CoinMarketCap

For the past month, the price of XRP has been hovering around the $0.47 zone, where it came after a 40% surge in the last decade of September. XRP seems to be frozen, or rather indefinitely trading, waiting for the outcome of the court case between the SEC and Ripple, which will determine the status of the cryptocurrency.

