Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP 800 Million Surge: Activity Skyrockets, But What About Price?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP Ledger surges as network's activity surges through roof with 800 million flowing in
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 13:37
    A
    A
    A
    XRP 800 Million Surge: Activity Skyrockets, But What About Price?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the number of active accounts approaching 50,000 and the payment volume surpassing one billion XRP, XRP has witnessed a notable surge in network activity. Even though on-chain metrics show a higher volume of transactions, XRP's price action is still inconsistent, making investors wonder if this spike in activity will result in more price growth or if it is merely a passing fad.

    Advertisement

    XRP has recovered from its recent decline below $3.00 and is currently trading at about $3.18. The asset recently emerged from a descending wedge pattern which, at first, gave traders hope. The immediate support is located between $2.85 and $2.50, while the next significant resistance is located around $3.50. There may be another rally toward $350 and higher if XRP can keep up its momentum above these levels. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A more significant correction to $2.50 is still possible, though, if the asset finds it difficult to maintain above $3.00. The volume of payments on the XRP network has increased significantly; on Jan. 27, more than one billion XRP were moved between accounts. This increase indicates a rise in transaction demand, which may be fueled by institutional participation or wider adoption. Further supporting the idea of greater network utility is the fact that the number of active accounts has increased steadily to almost 50,000.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Biggest Announcement He's Ever Given
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Falling Knife' in 2025
    Ripple CEO Opposes Bitcoin Reserve

    Related
    $360 Million XRP Just Absorbed by Whales in 24 Hours
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 11:14
    $360 Million XRP Just Absorbed by Whales in 24 Hours
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Although it is not always bullish, an increase in on-chain activity frequently precedes significant price movements. If selling pressure is the primary cause of these transactions, XRP may find it difficult to maintain its current price levels. However, if this activity results from actual adoption and higher usage, it might serve as a fundamental catalyst for additional price increases. The values of $3.50 and $3.80 are resistance points. The levels of $3.00, $2.85 and $2.50 are the supports.

    For investors, monitoring volume and transaction patterns will be essential to determining XRP's future course. If there are no notable sell-offs and activity keeps increasing, XRP might be ready for another breakout. If not, traders should be ready for a potential short-term retest of lower support levels.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 13:31
    460 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Accumulated: What's Behind It?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 13:27
    'Use Your Brain': Solana's Yakovenko Busts Speculations About Potential Hardfork
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    ProFX Expo MENA 2025 Dubai: The Premier Event for Forex, Fintech, and Crypto Professionals
    Amsterdam Blockchain Week: A Celebration of Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP 800 Million Surge: Activity Skyrockets, But What About Price?
    460 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Accumulated: What's Behind It?
    'Use Your Brain': Solana's Yakovenko Busts Speculations About Potential Hardfork
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD