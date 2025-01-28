XRP 800 Million Surge: Activity Skyrockets, But What About Price?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the number of active accounts approaching 50,000 and the payment volume surpassing one billion XRP, XRP has witnessed a notable surge in network activity. Even though on-chain metrics show a higher volume of transactions, XRP's price action is still inconsistent, making investors wonder if this spike in activity will result in more price growth or if it is merely a passing fad.

XRP has recovered from its recent decline below $3.00 and is currently trading at about $3.18. The asset recently emerged from a descending wedge pattern which, at first, gave traders hope. The immediate support is located between $2.85 and $2.50, while the next significant resistance is located around $3.50. There may be another rally toward $350 and higher if XRP can keep up its momentum above these levels.

A more significant correction to $2.50 is still possible, though, if the asset finds it difficult to maintain above $3.00. The volume of payments on the XRP network has increased significantly; on Jan. 27, more than one billion XRP were moved between accounts. This increase indicates a rise in transaction demand, which may be fueled by institutional participation or wider adoption. Further supporting the idea of greater network utility is the fact that the number of active accounts has increased steadily to almost 50,000.

Although it is not always bullish, an increase in on-chain activity frequently precedes significant price movements. If selling pressure is the primary cause of these transactions, XRP may find it difficult to maintain its current price levels. However, if this activity results from actual adoption and higher usage, it might serve as a fundamental catalyst for additional price increases. The values of $3.50 and $3.80 are resistance points. The levels of $3.00, $2.85 and $2.50 are the supports.

For investors, monitoring volume and transaction patterns will be essential to determining XRP's future course. If there are no notable sell-offs and activity keeps increasing, XRP might be ready for another breakout. If not, traders should be ready for a potential short-term retest of lower support levels.