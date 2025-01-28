Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Getting 2x ETF: Here's What It Means

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano's new product might cause more harm than good
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 12:27
    Cardano (ADA) Getting 2x ETF: Here's What It Means
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Cardano community is talking about Tuttle Capital's recent announcement that it filed for a 2X Cardano Leverage ETF. Cardano's adoption and trading patterns may be greatly impacted by this move, but there are also significant risks involved. By tracking an asset's price movement through debt and derivatives, leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aim to increase returns

    In this instance, the suggested ETF would double Cardano's daily performance, which would make it a desirable choice for traders hoping to profit from transient volatility. Increased risk, though, comes with this as well; if ADA's price moves in the wrong direction, the losses could double.  

    Article image
    Cardano/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The cryptocurrency market is already erratic, and if traders do not adequately manage risk, a leverage product may result in more liquidations. Cardano may become more accessible to institutional and individual investors with the launch of a leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, it has no direct effect on the ecosystem development or network strength of Cardano.

    Leverage ETFs are based on synthetic exposure, which means that no real ADA must be purchased for these products to function, in contrast to spot ETFs, which demand token purchases. Instead of long-term adoption, this might lead to speculation in the short term. As is the case with other cryptocurrency leverage products, this might raise volatility without significantly strengthening Cardano's foundation. 

    Cardano's price performance

    ADA has been consolidating around $0.97 following its significant rally in late 2024, according to Cardano's price chart. The 100 EMA at $0.88 is serving as a crucial support; a recovery may ensue if the ADA stays above this level. A breakdown below $0.88, however, might force ADA to move toward the 200 EMA at $0.71, signaling a more significant correction.

    Since the RSI hovers around neutral levels, it appears that ADA is neither oversold nor overbought. Restoring bullish momentum would be confirmed by a sustained move above $1.05, but further declines could occur if support levels are not maintained.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

