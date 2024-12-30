Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    XRP $2 Level Comes Under Pressure Amid Sudden 5% Drop: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Eyes on where XRP trends next in final hours of 2024
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 13:48
    A
    A
    A
    XRP $2 Level Comes Under Pressure Amid Sudden 5% Drop: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the year comes to a close, XRP is facing bearish pressure, with its price down 5.18% in the last 24 hours. This decline has put the psychological $2 level under pressure.

    Advertisement

    The crypto market is slightly lower on Monday as the final hours of 2024 get underway. Bitcoin is down nearly 2%, with several crypto assets mirroring this drop and a few reporting larger losses. Profit-taking by traders and macroeconomic uncertainty may have added to the downward pressure. According to CoinGlass data, $177 million in cryptocurrency positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Bullish bets accounted for the vast bulk of this sum, over $132 million.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Amid the selling on the market, XRP has managed to hold above the $2 mark, but the battle to maintain this level is becoming increasingly difficult.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Announces $209 Million Bitcoin Purchase
    XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, Will Price Follow?
    Michael Saylor Stuns Community With Bitcoin Return Prediction Poll, Here's Twist
    Bitcoin Should Be Added to Reserves, According to Former German FM

    Related
    XRP Seeing Parabolic Growth in Wallets Amid 253% Gain
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 12:17
    XRP Seeing Parabolic Growth in Wallets Amid 253% Gain
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 4.7% in the last 24 hours to $2.07, reaching intraday lows of $2.04 in Monday's trading session. The cryptocurrency is down 5.7% weekly.

    What's next for XRP price?

    The $2 mark has been a key psychological and technical level for XRP, representing a major area of support and resistance in its recent price action. However, the recent drop has brought this level into question, as selling pressure mounts amid broader market uncertainty. XRP's daily RSI has slipped below midpoint, suggesting an advantage for the bears.

    Related
    Ripple Makes Mysterious 90 Million XRP Transfer: What's Going On?
    Sun, 12/22/2024 - 15:03
    Ripple Makes Mysterious 90 Million XRP Transfer: What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Amid this, a few potential scenarios exist: first, if XRP falls below $2, it could trigger further selling and push the price down to the next support level at $1.90, which coincides with the daily SMA 50 and then $1.30. Sustaining the $2 level, on the other hand, could provide a basis for a potential rebound, especially if market conditions improve.

    A breakout might take XRP to $2.91, while a breach below crucial support levels might suggest that XRP may have topped out in the short term. With less than 48 hours to the close of 2024, investors will be closely watching where XRP price trends next, especially its ability to sustain the $2 level.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 13:27
    $1Trillion Hit by Bitcoin Store of Value: Epic Milestone by CryptoQuant CEO
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 13:24
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Announces $209 Million Bitcoin Purchase
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP $2 Level Comes Under Pressure Amid Sudden 5% Drop: Details
    $1Trillion Hit by Bitcoin Store of Value: Epic Milestone by CryptoQuant CEO
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Announces $209 Million Bitcoin Purchase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD