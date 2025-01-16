Xgram (XG) Crypto Exchange Offers Users to Trade 590 Pairs Directly in Telegram

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Since Telegram has cemented its status as the key messenger for crypto segment, its Mini Apps are evolving into a full-stack instrument for the Web3 journey. Xgram, an instant crypto exchange, merges the benefits of modern CEXes all within Telegram messenger.

Xgram (XG) exchange app offers fast and secure crypto conversion in Telegram

Launched in 2024, Xgram is an instant cryptocurrency exchange service. Technically, it allows crypto holders to perform easy crypto-to-crypto conversions in web interface (computer browser) as well as within the Telegram mini app.

As such, Xgram can also be introduced as a Telegram crypto exchange bot for newcomers and pros. Fueled by its own liquidity pool, it acts as an exchange party while delivering its services to users. It allows Xgram to ensure competitive pricing and nearly-instant swaps for each of 590 pairs listed (as of mid-January 2025).

Despite being active for only a couple of months, Xgram showcases a combination of newbie-friendly UX, a clear interface, a lightning-fast swaps engine and low fees (starting from 0.1%).

No need for mandatory registration is yet another “killing feature” of Xgram. The service does not require its customers to set up an account, let alone to pass a “know-your-customer” check, sharing ID scanned copy, proof of residence, income and so on.

As such, Xgram allows both newcomers and experienced traders to exchange cryptocurrencies in an anonymous, secure and instant manner, with no need for lengthy registration procedures.

Telegram bot users eligible for cashback program in XG tokens

Xgram allows safe and fast exchange operations for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, including both large assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), and mid-cap or low-cap cryptocurrencies from the TON ecosystem.

It should be highlighted that Xgram remains among the few platforms where users can purchase Monero (XMR), the largest privacy coin with no KYC checks.

To start using Xgram, users should select the Telegram Mini App or web interface version. Then, the trading pair, amount of crypto and target wallet address should be specified. Traders are invited to send the amount to the specified address. Once the exchange is confirmed, users should just wait for their coins to arrive in the target wallet.

Simply put, the platform works like a one-clock exchange with no orderbooks: users just select the target cryptocurrency, the desired amount of buy/sell and authorize the transaction. On average, the orders are executed in 12 minutes or less. Online support is available 24/7 to resolve all issues regarding the trading process. Users are also welcome to share all details of feedback via a purpose-made form on the website’s main page or via Telegram. The platform also offers a rich integrations toolkit for businesses.

Xgram has already scored a number of positive reviews from crypto key opinion leaders on X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, Reddit and other platforms. Also, it reached the 4.8/5 ranking on TrustPilot, one of the largest and most reputable review websites.

Solely in Telegram Mini App, Xgram offers a unique cashback program based on XG, the exchange's native utility token. Also, within Telegram Mini Application, the best exchange rates are available for traders.

Xgram prioritizes security, privacy, speed and cost-effectiveness for each trader. Its rates are displayed with no hidden markups; prior to completing the exchange, the trader knows the exact amount of crypto they are about to receive. In addition, Xgram does not store, process or share sensitive personal information about clients as no account creation is required.