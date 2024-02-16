Advertisement
AD

Crypto to Strengthen U.S. Dollar, Fed Official Predicts

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller suggests that the burgeoning DeFi sector
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 9:14
Crypto to Strengthen U.S. Dollar, Fed Official Predicts
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

A Federal Reserve official has presented a case that could dispel widespread fears surrounding the impact of cryptocurrencies on the U.S. dollar's global dominance. 

Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, recently spoke at an event in the Bahamas, suggesting that the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, particularly through its reliance on stablecoins, could actually reinforce the U.S. dollar's position as the world's leading reserve currency. 

Waller pointed out that nearly all stablecoins, which are digital currencies pegged to the value of traditional fiat currencies like the dollar, maintain their value through this direct linkage, thus potentially expanding the dollar's influence in the global financial system.

Boosting the dollar's global strength

Despite ongoing debates about the potential of cryptocurrencies to undermine traditional fiat currencies, Gov. Christopher Waller offered a different perspective. 

He stressed that stablecoins, which are predominantly tied to the dollar, play a crucial role in DeFi trading platforms. Given that 99% of the market value of these tokens is directly correlated with the dollar, Waller argues that an increase in DeFi trading activities could inadvertently boost the dollar's international standing. 

Related
Key Details from Coinbase’s Earnings Report

This viewpoint challenges the common narrative that digital currencies might destabilize the dollar, suggesting instead that the integration of stablecoins in DeFi could enhance the U.S. currency's global reach and utility.

The crypto community celebrates

The comments made by Gov. Waller have sparked interest and approval among key figures in the cryptocurrency community. Hunter Horsley and Peter Van Valkenburgh, prominent cryptocurrency influencers, have publicly supported Waller's assertions, emphasizing the potential for stablecoins to extend the dollar's reach and reinforce its global power. 

Horsley reflected on the gradual shift in perception towards the positive implications of stablecoins for the dollar, while Van Valkenburgh pointed out the strategic advantage DeFi and stablecoins could offer the U.S., especially in contrast to China's centralized digital currency efforts. These reactions highlight a growing recognition of the symbiotic relationship between digital currencies and traditional financial systems, where the strengths of one can complement and enhance the other.

#Federal Reserve
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Solana (SOL) to Reach $750: Ex-Ark Invest Analyst
2024/02/16 09:19
Solana (SOL) to Reach $750: Ex-Ark Invest Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) to $1? Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains Why It's Possible
2024/02/16 09:19
Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) to $1? Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains Why It's Possible
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Key Details from Coinbase’s Earnings Report
2024/02/16 09:19
Key Details from Coinbase’s Earnings Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Crypto to Strengthen U.S. Dollar, Fed Official Predicts
Solana (SOL) to Reach $750: Ex-Ark Invest Analyst
Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) to $1? Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains Why It's Possible
Show all