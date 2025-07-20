Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Winklevoss: JPMorgan Trying to Kill Crypto Companies

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 8:35
    Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss claims that banking industry trying to 'kill' fintech and crypto by fighting against rule that mandates sharing data with third parties
    Advertisement
    Winklevoss: JPMorgan Trying to Kill Crypto Companies
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss has taken to the X social media platform to accuse banking giant JPMorgan of trying to "kill" cryptocurrency companies.

    Advertisement

    This comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this week that America's largest bank would start requiring fintech companies to pay fees in order to be able to gain access to the account information of JPMorgan customers.

    With such a move, the banking behemoth is attempting to take away the right to access banking data for free via third-party platforms like Plaid, which act as intermediaries between bank accounts and various financial applications.

    HOT Stories
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination
    913,111 ETH Lost Forever Due to User Error, Top Researcher Says
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Fundamental Shift, XRP Sky Is Not Limit Now, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Cools Down

    Winklevoss is convinced that the latest demand will actually demolish fintech firms that serve as a foundational layer for a plethora of financial firms. Major cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Gemini and Coinbase, also rely on such services for funding user accounts.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 06/16/2025 - 20:02
    JPMD: JPMorgan Files Cryptocurrency Trademark
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The Gemini co-founder further pointed out that the "Open Banking Rule" makes it possible to access their financial data through third-party apps. However, the banking industry has started a legal fight against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), arguing that the rule exceeds the agency's statutory authority. In May, the CFPB confirmed that it would kill the rule that mandates sharing data with third parties upon request.

    The banking industry is concerned about the regulatory burden of extensive data sharing.

    However, Winklevoss described the move as "egregious regulatory capture."

    "This is the kind of egregious regulatory capture that kills innovation, hurts the American consumer, and is bad for America," Winklevoss said.

    #JP Morgan News #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 9:11
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 7:15
    913,111 ETH Lost Forever Due to User Error, Top Researcher Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    KuCoin Launches xStocks, Delivering a One-Stop Access Point to Top Global Tokenized Equities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination
    913,111 ETH Lost Forever Due to User Error, Top Researcher Says
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash
    Show all