Wife of Top Satoshi Candidate Announces Half Marathon Event for Bitcoiners

Tue, 12/27/2022 - 18:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin community has been caught off guard by an announcement from from Hal Finney's wife, Fran Finney
Wife of Top Satoshi Candidate Announces Half Marathon Event for Bitcoiners
Cover image via upload.wikimedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Bitcoin community was taken by surprise when Fran Finney, the wife of Hal Finney, one of the leading Satoshi Nakamoto candidates, recently announced plans for an upcoming special event honoring her husband.

"Running Bitcoin" is a half marathon event that will take place between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10 -- with its goal being to get as many people as possible to join in on running or walking a half marathon distance while raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research via Bitcoin donations. The even was named after Finney's famous tweet that was posted more than a decade ago.  

The announcement has already caught the attention of the Bitcoin community, with many users pledging their own sweet support for this cause. "I have never exercised in my life, but for Hal, I will run!" a Twitter user said.   

Related
This Historical Data Might Spell Bullish News for Bitcoin

Finney was an American computer scientist, programmer, and cryptocurrency advocate. He is best known for his work with Bitcoin development and for being the first person to ever receive a bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.

Finney passed away in 2014 after suffering from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This is an ultimately terminal neurological ailment that results in a gradual decline of muscle functionality and movement through nerve cell death and deterioration in the brain and spinal cord until eventual respiratory failure. ALS progresses differently depending upon the affected individual, but usually leads to complete paralysis in some form. Finney lived three years after his diagnosis, passing away at age 58.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Army Gets Warning of Fake Shibarium Twitter Handle
12/27/2022 - 16:04
SHIB Army Gets Warning of Fake Shibarium Twitter Handle
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP, DOGE, ADA: Top 10 Cryptos by Market Cap Undergo Significant Changes
12/27/2022 - 15:52
XRP, DOGE, ADA: Top 10 Cryptos by Market Cap Undergo Significant Changes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image First Floki Inu Metaverse Game Goes Live, Will Burn FLOKI
12/27/2022 - 15:31
First Floki Inu Metaverse Game Goes Live, Will Burn FLOKI
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan