Who Bought 4,192 BTC? Bitcoin Smashes ATH Amid Huge Crypto Purchase

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has surpassed $71,000 for first time
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 11:55
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surpassed $71,000 for the first time, extending this year's surge to nearly 70% thanks to massive inflows into U.S. exchange-traded funds.

Amid Bitcoin's climb to a new all-time high (ATH), a large 4,192 BTC buy has sparked intrigue and excitement within the crypto community.

Spot On Chain, an on-chain analytics firm, reported an intriguing move by a new crypto whale when Bitcoin approached $71,000.

According to Spot On Chain, a new whale dubbed "3Khjn" withdrew 4,192 BTC worth $289 million from Binance when the price was around $68,937 in the previous 1.5 days.

The whale is now sitting on gains of  $10 million if they were to sell at current prices. Withdrawals from cryptocurrency exchanges signal an intention to buy or accumulate, while deposits signal an intention to sell.

