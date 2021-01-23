Whales Move $451.3 Million in ETH from Top Exchanges, ETH Balance on Platforms Hits Major Low

Crypto whales have shifted 367,382 ETH from major crypto exchanges to anonymous wallets as ETH balance on exchanges drops to a year low

As per the data shared by Whale Alert crypto tracker, over the past twenty hours, a mammoth amount of Ether has been withdrawn from top-tier exchanges, such as Bitfinex, Binance, and smaller ones - 367,382 coins overall.

Meanwhile, according to a recent analytics report, ETH balance on crypto exchanges has dropped to a 15-month low.

Whales shift $451,300,000 million in ETH

Data shared by the team of Whale Alert service, which tracks large crypto transactions, says that over the past twenty hours, around a dozen transactions has been noticed carrying a total of 367,382 Ethers – more than $451 million.

The transfers mostly shifted large ETH lumps from such top exchanges, as Bitfinex, Binance and smaller platforms too.

Some transactions pushed ETH from one anonymous address to another.

ETH balance on exchanges plummets

Glassnode analytics team has published a tweet, saying that users have been actively buying and withdrawing Ethereum from crypto exchanges.

According to the tweet, ETH balance on crypto trading venues has fallen to a 15-month low and represents 15,423,305.652 ETH.

ETH striving to recover to its new ATH mark

Earlier this month, the second largest cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $1,448 per coin. Since then, however, ETH rolled back and is changing hands at $1,227 at the moment and has been making attempts to recover to its new ATH and surpass it.