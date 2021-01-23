Whales Move $451.3 Million in ETH from Top Exchanges, ETH Balance on Platforms Hits Major Low

News
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 12:24
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crypto whales have shifted 367,382 ETH from major crypto exchanges to anonymous wallets as ETH balance on exchanges drops to a year low
Whales Move $451.3 Million in ETH from Top Exchanges, ETH Balance on Platforms Hits Major Low
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As per the data shared by Whale Alert crypto tracker, over the past twenty hours, a mammoth amount of Ether has been withdrawn from top-tier exchanges, such as Bitfinex, Binance, and smaller ones - 367,382 coins overall.

Meanwhile, according to a recent analytics report, ETH balance on crypto exchanges has dropped to a 15-month low.

Whales shift $451,300,000 million in ETH

Data shared by the team of Whale Alert service, which tracks large crypto transactions, says that over the past twenty hours, around a dozen transactions has been noticed carrying a total of 367,382 Ethers – more than $451 million.

The transfers mostly shifted large ETH lumps from such top exchanges, as Bitfinex, Binance and smaller platforms too.

Some transactions pushed ETH from one anonymous address to another.

ETH
Image via Twitter

Related Three Reasons Why Ethereum Is Likely to Keep Growing: IntoTheBlock Data
Related
Three Reasons Why Ethereum Is Likely to Keep Growing: IntoTheBlock Data

ETH balance on exchanges plummets

Glassnode analytics team has published a tweet, saying that users have been actively buying and withdrawing Ethereum from crypto exchanges.

According to the tweet, ETH balance on crypto trading venues has fallen to a 15-month low and represents 15,423,305.652 ETH.

ETH
Image via Twitter

ETH striving to recover to its new ATH mark

Earlier this month, the second largest cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $1,448 per coin. Since then, however, ETH rolled back and is changing hands at $1,227 at the moment and has been making attempts to recover to its new ATH and surpass it.

#Ethereum News#Cryptoсurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image JPMorgan Says $40,000 Is Crucial for Sustained Bitcoin Momentum
News
01/18/2021 - 06:23

JPMorgan Says $40,000 Is Crucial for Sustained Bitcoin Momentum

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ethereum Tops $1,400 Almost Breaking Beyond 2018 All-Time High
News
01/19/2021 - 11:49

Ethereum Tops $1,400 Almost Breaking Beyond 2018 All-Time High

Yuri Molchan
article image Ethereum May Skyrocket to $10,500, Fundstrat Global Strategist Expects
News
01/20/2021 - 12:48

Ethereum May Skyrocket to $10,500, Fundstrat Global Strategist Expects

Yuri Molchan