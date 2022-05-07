1.2 Million of Most-Traded Coin APE Bought by Major SHIB Investor, His APE Stash Grows

Whale who holds almost 3 trillion SHIB buys $15 million worth of APE, adding to a smaller ApeCoin stash

WhaleStats has reported that ETH whale ranked 25 by the scale of this analytics web platform has acquired slightly over 1.2 million APE, which is most-traded token among largest ETH investors.

In the meantime, other whales continue to purchase Shiba Inu, billions of it.

SHIB whale stocks up on APE

Ethereum whale who owns "Sabo" wallet has been spotted during the acquisition of a massive amount of ApeCoin (APE). He bought 1,200,026 APE, spending $14,868,322 on it.

“Sabo” may be called a SHIB whale as this address contains $74,473,464 worth of Shiba Inu – that is 3,731,135,470,941 Shiba Inu.

These meme tokens constitute 17.64 percent of the whale’s crypto riches held in this wallet, while MATIC dominates as the largest coin by the USD value and accounts for 26.83 percent of the highly diversified crypto portfolio. SHIB sits on the second place after MATIC in it.

Currently, APE is the most-traded token on the Ethereum chain among the largest 100 wallets. “Sabo” wallet holds a total of $16,058,717 in APE, which is 3.8 percent of his portfolio. In APE, this amount of USD comprises 1,239,098 coins.

Whales grab 128 billion Shiba tokens

WhaleStats also spotted two large Ethereum whales – “Bombur” and "BlueWhale0073" – buying a comprised $1.5 million worth of Shiba Inu, the second biggest meme cryptocurrency by market cap after Dogecoin. That is 128 billion SHIB in total.

“Bombur” acquired 53,788,394,748 Shiba, while “BlueWhale0073" added 74,318,320,742 Shiba to his wallet.

SHIB price has been dropping heavily this week, losing almost 11 percent in the past seven days. The meme coin is now trading at $0.00001991.

Earlier today, the token demonstrated a rise of nearly 2 percent.