WeWake (WAKE) Pre-Sale Attracts Investors in New Phase: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

As crypto adoption increases, users continue to search for simple and secure ways to enter the market. The new presale crypto WeWake is gaining attention for offering a walletless and gasless Web3 onboarding experience. WeWake enables one-click access using Google or Telegram login and removes the need for wallets or seed phrases. This new presale crypto launch aims to unlock large-scale adoption by removing the common barriers associated with blockchain use.

Image by WeWake

Wrench attacks are becoming more common as high-profile crypto holders face threats of physical force to reveal private keys. These attacks have led many investors to avoid self-custody solutions like cold wallets, fearing that personal safety is now at risk.

Jameson Lopp, CTO of Casa, has tracked dozens of public wrench attack cases, showing that physical threats are a growing trend. In one 2025 incident, the founders of a well-known wallet provider were kidnapped and held hostage for access to their assets.

Additionally, Wade Wang, CEO of Safeheron, noted that investors now want tools that “raise the cost” of physical attacks by spreading risk through multiparty control. These conditions have created space for new presale crypto solutions like WeWake, which eliminate the need for users to manage wallets directly.

Advertisement

WeWake (WAKE) introduces gasless, walletless Web3 entry

WeWake is building a new presale crypto project focused on secure and simple access to blockchain applications. It removes the need for browser extensions, private keys, or gas fees. Instead, users can log in through Google or Telegram and interact with dApps using smart wallets.

This is made possible by ERC-4337 account abstraction, a built-in Paymaster system, and a zk-rollup Layer 2 network. These tools allow dApps to cover gas fees while giving users instant smart wallets without manual setup.

WeWake's ecosystem targets users unfamiliar with crypto tools and reduces the friction that normally stops new users from joining. The new presale crypto round aims to raise funds to support the development of this walletless Layer 2 blockchain and its SDK tools.

The platform also recently released its whitepaper , offering more details on token supply, architecture, and development goals. The public testnet is expected in Q4 2025, followed by a full mainnet launch in Q2 2026.

WeWake (WAKE) new presale crypto attracts investors

Investors are turning to WeWake's new presale crypto due to its goal of simplifying Web3 access and promoting safety. Its wallet-free structure avoids seed phrases entirely, which makes it less risky from both a user error and physical attack standpoint.

The WAKE token is central to the ecosystem. It supports staking, governance, cashback rewards, and discount utilities for in-app transactions. The total supply is set at 308 million WAKE, with 32% available in the presale.

WeWake's SDK also allows developers to integrate this system into existing apps without extra downloads or extensions. This could lead to rapid adoption across DeFi, NFTs, social bots, and even e-commerce platforms. The WeWake presale is in its third stage, priced at $0.0130 per token.

Projections suggest that WeWake could become one of the top-performing new presale crypto projects, especially as demand grows for easier onboarding methods. Its roadmap includes grant programs, ecosystem rewards, and Telegram Mini Apps to attract builders and early adopters.

Crypto presales are gaining popularity again due to lower entry prices and stronger infrastructure compared to early ICOs. WeWake’s approach stands out because it focuses on solving real problems in onboarding and user safety.

Unlike many token launches that rely on existing Layer 1 chains, WeWake is building its own zk-rollup Layer 2 chain. This chain is optimized for gasless transactions, fast settlement, and low-friction logins.

The Paymaster API allows dApps to cover transaction fees for their users, encouraging activity without any ETH required. This adds value for both developers and everyday users looking for risk-free entry points into Web3.