    'We Need More Buyers': Cardano Community Solves ADA Price Problem

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano faces heated debates after venture fund requests 200 million ADA tokens, sparking community outrage
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 10:39
    'We Need More Buyers': Cardano Community Solves ADA Price Problem
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A heated discussion broke out recently in the community of enthusiasts of popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA). The subject of debate and discontent was 200 million tokens, which one of the companies operating in the ecosystem requested from the Treasury.

    Advertisement

    Thus, the network leaked documents of a venture capital fund called 3UTxO, according to which it requested the above amount in order to further distribute them to the selected start-ups and innovative projects focused on Cardano. This proposal did not please many community members, who protested against such inflated demands, in their opinion. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches Crucial Bull Point: Details
    Sun, 08/25/2024 - 15:03
    Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches Crucial Bull Point: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP Finally Loses $0.60 Price Threshold: What's Next?
    Bitcoin Dominance Aiming for New Multi-Year High
    XRP Getting Its Own Documentary
    Toncoin (TON) 20% Catastrophe: Will It Recover? Bitcoin (BTC) Denied Before $70,000: What's Happening? Ethereum (ETH) Unable to Break This Resistance

    While the Cardano enthusiast community was mostly angry about giving 3UTxO nearly $120 million in ADA tokens at the current exchange rate, some of its most prominent figures brought up the other side of the issue, which caused such a request to ensue in the first place.

    "How do we fix this?"

    Thus, Rick McСracken, attaching the ADA dominance chart to the post, questioned what they should all do and how to fix it, given that the protocol will be in the hands of the community on Sept. 1.

    For those not in the know, on Sept. 1, Cardano is waiting for a new hard fork called Chang. As part of this event, the blockchain is waiting to move into a new era of decentralized governance, and in particular, the transition under the control of the treasury community, the size of which is estimated at 1.5 billion ADA, which is equivalent to almost $900 million right now. 

    There is indeed a lot to fix, according to the chart posted by MсСraken. Thus, ADA's dominance fell to 0.63%, which symbolizes its share of the total crypto market capitalization. That takes into account that the Cardano token is fighting for a place in the top 10. In comparison, Solana (SOL) dominance is 3.4%, and Ethereum (ETH) is at 15.02% right now.

    Related
    'Only Bitcoin is Secure': Max Keiser Calls Out XRP and Cardano
    Sun, 08/25/2024 - 12:41
    'Only Bitcoin is Secure': Max Keiser Calls Out XRP and Cardano
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The enthusiast himself believes that the best way to bring the token back to market dominance is for current holders to buy more, or to attract new buyers.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Aug 26, 2024 - 10:17
    Dogecoin on Rise Again? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 8:35
    XRP Finally Loses $0.60 Price Threshold: What's Next?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'We Need More Buyers': Cardano Community Solves ADA Price Problem
    Dogecoin on Rise Again? Here's What to Expect This Week
    XRP Finally Loses $0.60 Price Threshold: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD