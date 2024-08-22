    56,000 Solana (SOL) Exits Binance in Epic Whale Shift

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Solana whales have started huge accumulation trend
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 12:06
    56,000 Solana (SOL) Exits Binance in Epic Whale Shift
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Whales have suddenly started a strong accumulation trend for Solana (SOL), the fifth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Intense buying activity has been detected for SOL, while its price is eyeing a rebound. If this buying trend gets stronger, Solana may successfully trigger this potential rebound.

    Advertisement

    Two major crypto whales, per Lookonchain, have bought SOL for staking purposes. The on-chain tracking service revealed that the first whale, "9tuA8L," withdrew 30,000 SOL from leading crypto exchange Binance and then staked these coins almost 13 hours ago. The amount of these coins is worth around $4.25 million, based on the current Solana price.

    The second whale, recognized as "7CsCGy," withdrew 26,245 SOL coins from Binance and then staked these coins almost 12 hours ago. These coins are estimated to be worth around $3.72 million. Collectively, these two Solana whales have purchased 56,245 SOL coins, which are valued just below $8 million.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Never Go Below $38,000
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Placement Ahead of Chang Hard Fork
    XRP to $1, Here's How It Can Happen, Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose Even More, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reclaims Strategic Price Level

    What does it mean for Solana's price?

    Solana has been trading sideways in the last few days with no signs of a rebound. While this trend was seen across the crypto market, Bitcoin (BTC) has today initiated a minor rally, as it crossed the crucial $61,000 price level. This move from BTC has injected optimism into the broader market.

    Consequently, Solana is expected to trigger a price rally, and it is likely that whales have bought the coins following this sentiment. Moreover, they have staked the coins to generate returns, which is a slightly safer way to get your return on investment (ROI) in the volatile realm of crypto.

    Meanwhile, the price of SOL has jumped 1.5% in the last 24 hours to trade at $143.75. Moreover, the 24-hour trading volume of the coin has increased 16.76% to hit the $1.95 billion level. While this a minor price jump, the rising trading volume and whale accumulation suggest that a Solana breakout may be in the cards.

    #Solana News #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Reviews
    Aug 22, 2024 - 12:05
    Cryptocurrency Trading Platform With Low Costs: UEEx Review
    Reviews
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 11:29
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Fake McDonald's Meme Coin Scam
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Match Unveils Double-Spiral Upward Growth Pattern: Where Is the Ceiling for RFG Tokens and NFTs?
    G-SHOCK and STEPN GO Announce Limited Edition Co-Branded Genesis NFT Sneakers
    Introducing the Character Development System and Enhancing Combat Capabilities in Destiny 2
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    56,000 Solana (SOL) Exits Binance in Epic Whale Shift
    Cryptocurrency Trading Platform With Low Costs: UEEx Review
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Fake McDonald's Meme Coin Scam
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD