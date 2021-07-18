Wall Street Journal on Yield Farming in DeFi: "Scams, Volatility, High Returns"

Sun, 07/18/2021 - 14:16
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Iconic business-focused daily newspaper covered latest episodes in DeFi insanity: boom of "yield farming," Aave Finance (AAVE) outbreak, Mark Cuban's Iron Finance (TITAN) disaster
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Wall Street Journal's Alexander Osipovich observes the trends and tragedies of the turbulent segment of decentralized finances (DeFis) in a detailed review. But is that really riskier than investing in TradFi products?

Greater risks, greater yields

The article released on July 17, 2021, covers the most popular ways to benefit from the activity in decentralized financial protocols (DeFis). Namely, the concepts of staking, "yield farming" and decentralized lending/borrowing are explained.

As per the text, investors are attracted by unparalleled APY rates offered by the majority of DeFi protocols. All of them are far more impressive than those of savings deposits in the U.S.

"Yield farming," the earning of a portion of lending profits raised by this or that protocol is among the riskiest investing instruments. Investing digital assets in DeFis poses huge risks to all crypto enthusiasts involved as DeFi protocols only exist on-chain. Therefore, its customers are not protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

DeFi Token Touted by Billionaire Mark Cuban Collapses to Zero

For instance, prominent investor Marc Cuban fell victim to a cascade of flash-loan attacks against Iron Finance (TITAN), the high-risk DeFi protocol he invested in.

When transparency matters

Mr. Cuban told WSJ that unbelievably high rates of DeFis seem reasonable due to unmatched risks associated with the protocols:

Yield farming is not much different than buying high-dividend paying stocks or high-yield unsecured debts of bonds. There is a reason they have to pay more than other companies. They are at greater risk.

Meanwhile, DeFi proponents disagree with some of WSJ's messages about the risks and transparency of decentralized protocols. Santiago Roel Santos, a partner at crypto-focused asset management fund ParaFi Capital, opined that it is traditional financial institutions that lack transparency compared to DeFis.

Top-league DeFi developer Banteg (@bantg), core dev of Yearn.Finance (YFI) yield aggregator, agreed with Mr. Santos:

Bank: Trust me bro. DeFi: I trust you anon.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

