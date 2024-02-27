Advertisement
AD

Vitalik Buterin Wants Elon Musk to Join Him

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Vitalik Buterin ready to 'help' Elon Musk
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 9:28
Vitalik Buterin Wants Elon Musk to Join Him
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a rather engaging turn of events, Vitalik Buterin, the cofounder of Ethereum, has extended an invitation to tech mogul Elon Musk to explore the world of Linux. This came in response to Musk's frustration with a new PC laptop that mandated the creation of a Microsoft account for access.

Advertisement

Elon Musk's tweet voiced his dissatisfaction with the need to grant what he perceives as intrusive access to Microsoft's AI by creating an account, a step he found to be "messed up." He reminisced about when skipping Microsoft account creation was an option.

ETHUSD Chart
Ethereum/USD Chart by TradingView

Vitalik Buterin seized the moment to suggest that Musk could potentially find solace in the Linux ecosystem. "Would be amazing to have you join us and become a desktop Linux enjoyer!" Buterin tweeted, hinting at the broader adoption and preference for Linux among the crypto and development communities.

Related
$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps

The gravitation toward Linux due to its customization options, open-source nature and robust security features is not surprising, especially among developers. Linux offers developers a high degree of control over their operating environment, a crucial factor for those engaged in blockchain development, cybersecurity and other technical domains where precision and flexibility are paramount.

While many users report that there are still ways to bypass this requirement, Musk's experience might point to changes in newer iterations of the operating system or specific models of laptops that might enforce such policies more stringently.

Unfortunately, with time, Windows-based systems require stricter control over users' actions and force them to create Microsoft accounts, install mandatory updates and give up control over the system to a centralized entity. In exchange, they receive an intuitive and convenient operating system that does not require any specific knowledge to use, which is not the case with Linux.

#Ethereum #Elon Musk
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image BTC to $200,000? Peter Brandt Drops Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
2024/02/27 09:25
BTC to $200,000? Peter Brandt Drops Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Erases Zero as SHIB Price Jumps 7%
2024/02/27 09:25
Shiba Inu Erases Zero as SHIB Price Jumps 7%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Early Ethereum Investor Awakens After 8 Years
2024/02/27 09:25
Early Ethereum Investor Awakens After 8 Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ultimate Crypto Trading Software: Zent Launches Innovative Platform For All Institutional Needs
Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech KSA 2024 Recap
Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Vitalik Buterin Wants Elon Musk to Join Him
BTC to $200,000? Peter Brandt Drops Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
Shiba Inu Erases Zero as SHIB Price Jumps 7%
Show all