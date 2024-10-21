    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin sets up important targets for second-largest network in world
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 8:19
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Four significant benchmarks that Ethereum hopes to hit in the upcoming years were outlined by Vitalik Buterin in his Shanghai speech. Ethereum's future and its position as the top smart contract platform are expected to be shaped by these significant achievements

    More scalable network

    The first objective is over 100,000 transactions per second via layer-2 solutions. By handling a great number of transactions, this would greatly improve Ethereum's scalability and make it much more effective for decentralized applications (dApps). To do this, L2 technologies like rollups are essential, and as they continue to advance, Ethereum may reach a new level of widespread use. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Cross-chain transfers in less than two seconds are the focus of the second objective. As Ethereum moves closer to a seamless multi-chain ecosystem, Buterin stressed the significance of enhancing the user experience, where cross-chain transactions become nearly instantaneous. Additionally, this would lessen the complexity that users currently encounter when navigating multiple chains.

    HOT Stories
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal
    XRP Ledger Sees Huge Spike in Active Wallets

    Related
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Advertisement

    Ensuring a uniform user experience throughout the ecosystem is the third benchmark. Despite Ethereum's significant advancements, Buterin pointed out that increased safety and ease of use are still necessary for interacting with the ecosystem. In cross-chain operations, for instance, mistakes can have a high cost. Ethereum wants to simplify and improve cross-chain operations by introducing new standards such as the ERC-7683 protocol.

    Improving security

    Finally, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is subordinated to cross-chain security. According to Buterin, achieving robust cross-chain security is of utmost importance. For Ethereum to succeed in the long run, cross-chain security is essential, particularly given the increasing number of decentralized apps and protocols that depend on it.

    Long term, these developments may have a major positive influence on Ethereum's price by fostering bullish sentiment. The incorporation of these technologies would augment Ethereum's functionalities and overall user experience, rendering it increasingly appealing to developers and institutional investors.

    As Ethereum continues to encounter resistance such as at the $2,800 mark (as indicated by the chart), we might see short-term fluctuations. But reaching these benchmarks could drive Ethereum's price far higher than it is now, securing its hegemony in the blockchain industry.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 8:10
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 7:56
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD