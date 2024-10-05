Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Unloads Meme Coin Stash, Here's Where Proceeds Go

    Yuri Molchan
    Ethereum co-founder has just sold large amount of meme coins and USDT
    Sat, 5/10/2024 - 12:29
    Vitalik Buterin Unloads Meme Coin Stash, Here's Where Proceeds Go
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Analytics account on the X social media network @spotonchain shared that the co-creator of the Ethereum blockchain and its frontman Vitalik Buterin decided to sell some of the meme coins he held, as well as USDT stablecoins.

    Vitalik Buterin dumps some meme coins and USDT

    Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu specified the exact amounts dumped by Buterin on exchanges: 70.71 million Neiro, 11.76 billion MOODENG, 7.8 million DEGEN and 16.03 billion KABOSU. Buterin also dumped 100,000 USDT donated by the CATE project.

    In total, the amount of meme coins and USDT sold by Buterin was worth approximately $360,000 in fiat. This sale took place within just half an hour. He exchanged those coins to 140.6 ETH. The Lookonchain account added that he had received all these meme coins for free, from their developers.

    Spotonchain also shared that Buterin sent 100 ETH (worth roughly $242,000) to the “Free Alexey & Roman” campaign, which supports the legal defense of the TornadoCash developers who are being held in custody — Alexey Pertsev and Roman Storm. The tweet did not specify, though, whether Buterin sent the 100 ETH earned on the meme coin sale or if it was different funds.

    Buterin sells Ethereum while ETH plummets

    Earlier this week, a wallet tied to Buterin was spotted moving 649 ETH to Paxos — that amount of crypto was valued $1.79 million at the time of the transaction.

    This coincided with a marginal ETH price slump of less than 1%. Crypto sales initiated by influencers of Vitalik Buterin’s scale often have an impact on crypto prices, often it is not visible immediately.

    At the time of this writing, the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum is changing hands at $2,416 after a 2.2% increase in the last 24 hours.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

