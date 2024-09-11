Vitalik Buterin Stuns Community With Controversial Bull Posting Amid Ethereum Sales

In a recent attention-grabbing move, a wallet associated with Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has just exchanged 190 ETH for $441,971 in USDC. This transaction, which took place just a few hours ago, marks another significant shift for a wallet that has been in the spotlight since late August, as the wallet has unloaded a total of 950 ETH, equivalent to $2.28 million, at an average price of $2,396 per ETH.

The wallet originally received a substantial transfer of 3,800 ETH, valued at approximately $9.8 million, from Buterin.

Given that investors are keeping a close eye on Ethereum's performance and the key figures in the ecosystem, this latest sale has got people wondering about potential market strategies and how they will affect the future.

Vitalik's controversy

What's interesting, however, is that while he is allegedly selling Ethereum with his right hand, Vitalik continues to bullpost about the altcoin with his left. "ETH bullposting is good," Vitalik wrote in his latest post today, accompanying his words with a literal picture of bulls with the Ethereum logo on their foreheads.

Previously, the Ethereum founder made several such posts, responding to the community, asking, "if Ethereum dev can do something." However, it seems that the Ethereum Foundation and Vitalik himself allegedly sold millions of dollars in the meantime.

Maybe it would be better for Buterin not to post at all, as this controversy between "bull posts" and alleged sales only deepens the disappointment in the community.