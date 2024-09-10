$150 Million in Ethereum Disappear - Do Whales Know Something?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH) slightly recovered in its price today, but whales seem to be putting selling pressure on it. We typically see long-term holders, or whales, being on the bullish side. However, it appears that the tides are turning for ETH, as there was an intense sell-off today.

Crypto tracking service Whale Alert has revealed three different transactions, shedding light on these sales from whales. In the first transfer , a whale sent 39,999 ETH from their private wallet to crypto exchange Binance. This transaction is estimated to be worth around a whopping $93.5 million.

In the second transfer , another whale transferred 14,588 ETH from their personal wallet to Coinbase, the leading crypto exchange in the United States. According to estimates, this transfer is valued around $34.2 million. Finally, the third transfer was of 10,000 ETH being transferred to Binance from the whale’s wallet.

This transfer is worth around $23.3 million. Collectively, these whales have sold 64,587 ETH over the last 24 hours. The total value of these coins is estimated to be a staggering $151 million. It is a massive sell-off for ETH, which can hinder the recent price rebound and move the price toward another correction.

Another crash coming?

The Ethereum price is currently trading at $2,350.80, a slight jump of 1.66% in the last 24 hours. While it is not a big price increase for ETH, it is a crucial move, as there was a lot of bleeding for ETH and the broader crypto market in the past few weeks. It is a healthy rebound as it provides a sigh of relief to traders.