    Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Upgrade Can Lead to 100x: Adam Cochran Reveals

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum's demand may increase if new 'based rollups' are implemented
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 8:56
    Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Upgrade Can Lead to 100x: Adam Cochran Reveals
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Because based rollups change Ethereum's incentive structure, they could significantly increase demand for ETH and change the way the platform is monetized. These rollups give new revenue streams and boost staking value by integrating directly with Ethereum validators.

    Advertisement

    On the Ethereum network, validators currently receive a yield of about 3%. However, validators could earn a lot more money once based rollups are implemented. On top of the money they already make from network inflation, validators who choose to process and validate rollups will receive extra rewards. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This could lead to yields that are significantly higher than 3% estimates, indicating that as more rollups are added, the yields might even reach 15%. The core business model of the rollups is to pay layer-1 (L1) validators for processing as well as data availability (DA), which fosters a competitive bidding environment and increases validators' value capture. 

    HOT Stories
    Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange
    Ethereum (ETH) Paints Grim Reversal Pattern, Solana (SOL) Whales Not Bullish, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters $60,000 Path
    Pepe Demolishes SHIB in Key Metric
    Here's How Much BTC Elon Musk's SpaceX Owns: Details

    Related
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 00:30
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    There will be further increase in demand when some rollups use models, such as proof-of-burn preconfirmation staking or auctions, which all need validators to burn or spend ETH. This makes staking ETH more appealing, especially since the value gained from staking is not correlated with the quantity of ETH locked anymore. 

    As more ETH is staked, validators may notice rising yields, which would increase demand and cause a supply shock. This might result in situations where validators continue to profit from rollups and maximal extractable value (MEV) auctions, even in the event that Ethereum's issuance rate drops to zero percent.

    We may witness a sizable long-term price increase for ETH if based rollups are successful in enhancing the modularity and usability of Ethereum's layer-2 (L2) solutions, while lining up financial incentives. Ethereum may be able to reach a $100,000 valuation within the next 10 years, according to some estimates, if these modifications are implemented.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 8:40
    $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction Dangerous? Samson Mow Responds
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 7:52
    Bitcoin Nearing “Grand Final,” Top Trader Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Chain Unveils $10 Million Grant Program to Empower Founders
    CTH|Fundamental Labs, Axlflops, and MetaEra Announce Speakers for Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit
    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Upgrade Can Lead to 100x: Adam Cochran Reveals
    $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction Dangerous? Samson Mow Responds
    Bitcoin Nearing “Grand Final,” Top Trader Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD