    Vitalik Buterin Reveals Technology That Will Help Ethereum's Main Network

    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin believes that implementation of Verkle trees will drastically improve network's performance
    Sun, 14/04/2024 - 9:49
    Vitalik Buterin Reveals Technology That Will Help Ethereum's Main Network
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Vitalik Buterin recently discussed a technology that could significantly enhance Ethereum's main network. This technology involves switching Ethereum's current system to "Verkle trees," making the network more "zk-friendly" — in other words, more compatible with zero-knowledge proofs, which are methods of proving knowledge of some information without revealing that information itself.

    Buterin points out the current limitations with "keccak Merkle Patricia trees," part of Ethereum's underlying structure. The main issue is the enormous "witness sizes" — the amount of data needed to prove a transaction — which can be up to 300 MB. Such sizes are impractical for processes that need to be lean and efficient, like zero-knowledge proofs.

    ETHUSD
    ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

    "Verkle trees," on the other hand, are designed with zero-knowledge proofs in mind. They use a different type of cryptographic technique and are based on a specific kind of mathematical curve that is better suited for this purpose. The switch to Verkle trees would assist the application of zero-knowledge proofs to Ethereum's Layer 1.

    Advancements in the aforementioned technology by Polygon's zkEVM Type 1 were acknowledged. The network processes proofs quickly with the requisite computational power. The Ethereum community leans toward adopting Verkle trees rather than adjusting the existing system as suggested in proposals like EIP-3102.

    Enhancements that improve efficiency and scalability typically have a positive impact on the value of digital assets. However, implementing Verkle trees could lead to faster transactions and lower costs, which may attract more users and developers to the Ethereum network. This increased activity and demand could, in turn, push the price of Ethereum upward.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

