Vitalik Buterin Reveals Technology That Will Help Ethereum's Main Network

Vitalik Buterin recently discussed a technology that could significantly enhance Ethereum's main network. This technology involves switching Ethereum's current system to "Verkle trees," making the network more "zk-friendly" — in other words, more compatible with zero-knowledge proofs, which are methods of proving knowledge of some information without revealing that information itself.

Buterin points out the current limitations with "keccak Merkle Patricia trees," part of Ethereum's underlying structure. The main issue is the enormous "witness sizes" — the amount of data needed to prove a transaction — which can be up to 300 MB. Such sizes are impractical for processes that need to be lean and efficient, like zero-knowledge proofs.

"Verkle trees," on the other hand, are designed with zero-knowledge proofs in mind. They use a different type of cryptographic technique and are based on a specific kind of mathematical curve that is better suited for this purpose. The switch to Verkle trees would assist the application of zero-knowledge proofs to Ethereum's Layer 1.

Advancements in the aforementioned technology by Polygon's zkEVM Type 1 were acknowledged. The network processes proofs quickly with the requisite computational power. The Ethereum community leans toward adopting Verkle trees rather than adjusting the existing system as suggested in proposals like EIP-3102.

Enhancements that improve efficiency and scalability typically have a positive impact on the value of digital assets. However, implementing Verkle trees could lead to faster transactions and lower costs, which may attract more users and developers to the Ethereum network. This increased activity and demand could, in turn, push the price of Ethereum upward.