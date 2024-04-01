Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils Next Major Step in Ethereum Evolution

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Vitalik Buterin introduces 'The Purge,' key advancement in Ethereum's evolution, emphasizing simplification and improved security measures
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 11:18
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils Next Major Step in Ethereum Evolution
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Vitalik Buterin has revealed the next significant phase in the evolution of the Ethereum (ETH) network, termed as "The Purge." In a recent communication, Buterin shared insights into the ongoing efforts to simplify the Ethereum protocol while enhancing its security measures.

    At the heart of this evolution is EIP-6780, a lesser-known but pivotal improvement introduced in the Dencun hard fork. This enhancement aims to streamline the protocol by reducing the functionality of the SELFDESTRUCT opcode, thereby enhancing implementation efficiency and bolstering security measures.

    This move, as elucidated by Buterin, is part of a broader mission to declutter Ethereum's infrastructure and alleviate technical burdens. The Purge initiative entails eliminating redundancies, reducing resource loads and fortifying security protocols to bolster Ethereum's efficiency and resilience.

    Among the key transformations initiated under The Purge, Ethereum clients have witnessed a substantial reduction in code lines, with the elimination of support for pre-merge (PoW) networks. Additionally, Ethereum's storage mechanism has undergone optimization, significantly reducing storage requirements for node operators.

    The Purge by Vitalik Buterin

    However, Buterin does not stop there. He outlines potential areas for further refinement, including the revaluation of precompiles and the optimization of historical data storage. These steps are aimed at enhancing the functionality of ETH while simultaneously reducing barriers to entry for node operators and developers.

    ""
    Source: Vitalik Buterin

    Furthermore, Buterin hints at the transition to SimpleSerialize (SSZ), a more efficient block structure, heralding a simpler and cleaner future for Ethereum's data management.

    The overarching goal of "The Purge" is to streamline Ethereum's architecture, reduce technical complexities, and enhance its scalability and decentralization. By prioritizing protocol simplification and security enhancements, Ethereum aims to solidify its position as a leading blockchain platform capable of supporting diverse decentralized applications and use cases.

