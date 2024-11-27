    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Key Quality for Being Rich as Thanksgiving Nears

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Kiyosaki issued a post to highlight the approaching Thanksgiving Day and also what makes a good entrepreneur
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 9:45
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Key Quality for Being Rich as Thanksgiving Nears
    Prominent business and finance expert Robert Kiyosaki, also well-known for his book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed his X followers, including many crypto enthusiasts, on the subject of the approaching Thanksgiving Day in the US.

    Even in this celebratory post, Kiyosaki did not hold back and talk about making a fortune and named a key quality necessary for it. This tweet comes right after the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author made a prediction that Bitcoin is to reach $500,000 next year.

    Kiyosaki reveals key ingredient for becoming rich

    Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that Thanksgiving Day is coming, therefore he sends thanks to his loyal army of followers on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

    Thanking his readers for commenting on his X posts, reading his books, and spreading the word about his boardgame “Cashflow”, the financial guru mentioned a key quality that makes a good entrepreneur and helps earn big money. That quality, per Kiyosaki, is being a life-long learner.

    Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin at $500,000

    Earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that Bitcoin is to reach “$500,000 according to AI” in 2025. He apologized for not voicing that prediction earlier. That price outlook came after Bitcoin almost managed to break above the $100,000 price mark at the end of last week. On Friday, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency soared to hit a new all-time high of $99,655.

    Kiyosaki tweeted that he expected Bitcoin to surpass $100,000 on the same day. However, it did not work out. Since Friday, Bitcoin has reversed and demonstrated a decline of close to 9% as BTC went down from the ATH as mentioned earlier to the $90,990 level. However, Bitcoin has managed to add almost 3% and is changing hands at $93,190.

    Overall, Kiyosaki is among those Bitcoiners who expect BTC to eventually skyrocket to $1 million and even higher. Last week, the financial expert tweeted that he agrees with Michael Saylor’s prediction that in ten years’ time, BTC is likely to reach $13 million, taking away part of the market share from gold. According to a recent tweet, Kiyosaki tries to follow Saylor’s “strategic Bitcoin plan,” although on a much smaller financial scale than MicroStrategy.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

