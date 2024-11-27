'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Key Quality for Being Rich as Thanksgiving Nears

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent business and finance expert Robert Kiyosaki, also well-known for his book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed his X followers, including many crypto enthusiasts, on the subject of the approaching Thanksgiving Day in the US.

Even in this celebratory post, Kiyosaki did not hold back and talk about making a fortune and named a key quality necessary for it. This tweet comes right after the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author made a prediction that Bitcoin is to reach $500,000 next year.

Kiyosaki reveals key ingredient for becoming rich

Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that Thanksgiving Day is coming, therefore he sends thanks to his loyal army of followers on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

Thanking his readers for commenting on his X posts, reading his books, and spreading the word about his boardgame “Cashflow”, the financial guru mentioned a key quality that makes a good entrepreneur and helps earn big money. That quality, per Kiyosaki, is being a life-long learner.

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and I give thanks for you. You who read my Tweets, comment on my tweets, read my books, teach others using my boardgame, and continue to be life long learners.



I also give thanks for planet earth for the abundance mother earth gives us.



To all of you… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 26, 2024

Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin at $500,000

Earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that Bitcoin is to reach “$500,000 according to AI” in 2025. He apologized for not voicing that prediction earlier. That price outlook came after Bitcoin almost managed to break above the $100,000 price mark at the end of last week. On Friday, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency soared to hit a new all-time high of $99,655.

Kiyosaki tweeted that he expected Bitcoin to surpass $100,000 on the same day. However, it did not work out. Since Friday, Bitcoin has reversed and demonstrated a decline of close to 9% as BTC went down from the ATH as mentioned earlier to the $90,990 level. However, Bitcoin has managed to add almost 3% and is changing hands at $93,190.

Overall, Kiyosaki is among those Bitcoiners who expect BTC to eventually skyrocket to $1 million and even higher. Last week, the financial expert tweeted that he agrees with Michael Saylor’s prediction that in ten years’ time, BTC is likely to reach $13 million, taking away part of the market share from gold. According to a recent tweet, Kiyosaki tries to follow Saylor’s “strategic Bitcoin plan,” although on a much smaller financial scale than MicroStrategy.