Visa's Head of Crypto Cuy Sheffield Hints at DeFi, NFT Ambitions of His Team

Cuy Sheffield, a director of the cryptocurrencies arm of leading card payment system Visa, shares the closest plans of his unit

According to the latest Twitter thread by Visa's head of cryptocurrencies unit, his department significantly expands its team in order to accomplish new highs in all red-hot segments of the decentralized economy.

'Bitcoin, stablecoins, NFTs, DeFi, public blockchains'

Mr. Sheffield has taken to Twitter to share the details of his unit's latest milestones achieved. Namely, Visa's cryptocurrencies arm hired a number of top-league experts for various roles.

1/ I'm excited to share some updates on the Visa Crypto business unit and our areas of focus as we continue to grow the team and build the future of crypto and payments.



First, some amazing new hires! — Cuy Sheffield (@cuysheffield) June 29, 2021

Former Nigerian presidential candidate Chike Ukaegbu joins Visa as a head of crypto strategy for emerging markets. In this role, Mr. Ukaegby will leverage his expertise in financial inclusion.

A special team has been created for fintech and crypto community initiatives which are designed for underserved communities and businesses. Visa will be focused on empowering them with both infrastructure and education. Catherine Carle and Brittany Kay Eden will coordinate this track.

Most interestingly, is the dedicated promotion for the NFT- and DeFi-focused tasks. Alex Chiang will be responsible for Visa progress in these turbulent segments.

Concluding the list of new hires, Mr. Sheffield reiterated the top list of Visa's 'focus areas' in the cryptocurrencies segment:

I'm incredibly grateful to work with such an amazing team and have the opportunity to leverage the power of Visa to help advance the adoption and utility of Bitcoin, stablecoins, NFTs, DeFi, and public blockchain networks

Visa joins gargantuan crypto-focused VC initiative

Also, Daniel Mottice is appointed as the product officer for the crypto money movement USDC-based stablecoin settlement.

Recently, Visa together with Paypal were introduced as limited partners for Blockchain Capital’s new $300 million fund. This fund will be focused on early-stage startups of the crypto segment.

As covered by U.Today previously, on April 20, 2021, it was announced that Visa started accepting payments in cryptocurrencies.