VEXEL Crypto Wallet Launches Telegram Exchange Bot With Zero Fees

A new mechanism allows users to exchange crypto to fiat in a peer-to-peer manner. Cash accounts and credit cards are also supported

VEXEL, an EU-licensed cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, has added a new product to its toolkit. Now, VEXEL users can exchange their tokens and convert them to fiat via a Telegram bot.

In-messenger exchange

With this cutting-edge feature, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) holders can exchange their coins between one another or convert to fiat currencies. The U.S. Dollar, Russian Ruble, Chinese Yuan and Euro are available for conversion.

New instruments can also interact with cash accounts via SWIFT and SEPA transaction systems. Credit and debit card users will also enjoy Visa, MasterCard and Maestro support.

Even direct cash operations support is available. When searching for these kinds of offers, users can specify the country of localization to find the most suitable place to initiate the trade.

To try this brand-new vehicle, nothing but a Telegram Messenger account is required. The VEXEL peer-to-peer bot acts as a trade guarantor throughout the whole exchange process. Every peer-to-peer trading service through this bot is provided free of charge.

Advancing real-world usage of crypto

With the launch of this Telegram bot, the VEXEL team continues its efforts to build a one-stop ecosystem for peer-to-peer trading and real-world utilization of cryptocurrency payments.

VEXEL is well-known for its multi-currency wallet, which doesn't require registration and KYC. It supports storage and transfers of Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and Dash (DASH).

Also, it allows users to buy cryptocurrencies in one click with their credit cards. USD, EUR and RUB payment options are available.

Finally, VEXEL has the option of cryptocurrency invoicing, which can be very useful for contractors and freelancers.

