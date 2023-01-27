Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dismisses Talks About 'Magic Line' That Affects Crypto Market

Fri, 01/27/2023 - 12:05
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Savvy trader Peter Brandt believes traders are giving too much attention to resistance that is not significant
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dismisses Talks About 'Magic Line' That Affects Crypto Market
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of the most popular traders in the cryptocurrency industry, who gained popularity in the space thanks to his enormous experience and ability to accurately analyze the state of markets, spoke out about those who have been recently putting their hopes and forming their view on the market based on the trend line on the S&P500 index.

The "magic line" investors highlighted on numerous charts has been going around the cryptocurrency and trading communities for the last few weeks as the breakout of the line would suggest the reversal of the whole market, obviously including cryptocurrencies since their correlation with most stocks has been at an extremely high level since 2021.

However, Brandt does not seem to share the same enthusiasm with other traders and believes that the breakout of that line will lead to nothing, in contrast to other traders who cannot wait to see the solid breakout and acceleration of the rally.

Unfortunately, the prominent analyst does not provide any additional information on why he thinks the trendline almost every trader and investor highlights in his or her analysis has no relevance or does not provide any momentum to the market.

Related
Ripple Should Win Lawsuit, YouTuber Lark Davis Expects, But Says One Thing He Won't Do

Some users assume that the breakout of that line does not necessarily launch a long-term bullish rally since the technical level does not look as impressive on longer time frames monthly, or even weekly.

The breakout of the line that happened recently, indeed, did not bring any volatility back to the market, even after the index gained a foothold above it. Bitcoin and altcoins have been showing the same momentum, while some assets even retraced from their local highs, losing some of the value they gained previously.

#Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Chiliz 2.0 Set to Debut, CEO Shares Excitement for New Features
01/27/2023 - 13:02
Chiliz 2.0 Set to Debut, CEO Shares Excitement for New Features
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sort of Remains Jeremy Davinci's Favorite Asset, Per Tweet
01/27/2023 - 12:41
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sort of Remains Jeremy Davinci's Favorite Asset, Per Tweet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Former Ripple Director Explains Why XRP Didn't Take off Like Bitcoin (BTC)
01/27/2023 - 11:29
Former Ripple Director Explains Why XRP Didn't Take off Like Bitcoin (BTC)
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev