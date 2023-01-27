Ripple Should Win Lawsuit, YouTuber Lark Davis Expects, But Says One Thing He Won't Do

Fri, 01/27/2023 - 10:54
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Lark Davis expects Ripple will prevail in SEC lawsuit
Ripple Should Win Lawsuit, YouTuber Lark Davis Expects, But Says One Thing He Won't Do
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Lark Davis, a crypto influencer and YouTuber, believes Ripple will prevail in its SEC lawsuit. Despite his high optimism, he says he still will not buy XRP. "I hope that XRP wins their court case...but I am still not going to buy it," Lark Davis tweeted.

As reported by U.Today, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton says ''he has zero doubt that the current makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in favor of Ripple, as the SEC did not limit its allegations to only apply to Ripple’s sales of XRP. It went too far.''

In subsequent tweets, the YouTuber says that XRP was among the first three coins he bought after Bitcoin, and only "XRP has really stood the test of time," he emphasized.

XRP has been in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization for over a decade and is currently the sixth largest at press time.

Lark Davis further added that "had he kept his bag, he would still be up a lot."

While the reason behind the crypto influencer's decision not to buy XRP is personal, the fact remains that XRP is one of the most misunderstood cryptos in the world, according to CryptoLaw founder John Deaton.

A common misunderstanding is mixing up Ripple and XRP. Ripple is a company building a payments infrastructure, crypto solutions and software for businesses and institutions. XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) blockchain technology.

Related
Here's XRP's Value Proposition, According to John Deaton

Another source of misinformation has to do with the decentralization of XRP. Justin Bons, the founder of Cyber Capital, claimed XRP is centralized in recent tweets, saying it has a permissioned validator set.

The fact remains, however, that Ripple only runs one of the 35 UNL validators; the rest are individually operated, making the XRPL network sufficiently decentralized. XRPL validators span the globe and include companies, universities and individuals, and none of them could make more XRP.

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Chiliz 2.0 Set to Debut, CEO Shares Excitement for New Features
01/27/2023 - 13:02
Chiliz 2.0 Set to Debut, CEO Shares Excitement for New Features
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sort of Remains Jeremy Davinci's Favorite Asset, Per Tweet
01/27/2023 - 12:41
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sort of Remains Jeremy Davinci's Favorite Asset, Per Tweet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dismisses Talks About 'Magic Line' That Affects Crypto Market
01/27/2023 - 12:05
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dismisses Talks About 'Magic Line' That Affects Crypto Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan