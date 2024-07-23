    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Brandt offers Bitcoin as Elon Musk questions U.S. dollar's value
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 16:08
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, a trading legend with decades of experience since the 1970s, recently shared his thoughts on the weakening U.S. dollar and why he sees Bitcoin (BTC) as a solid bet for preserving value. 

    Advertisement

    Brandt noted that while a dollar could buy a dollar’s worth of goods when he was born, it now holds just $0.05 cents of its original purchasing power. This sharp drop in the dollar’s value, he suggests, makes Bitcoin look like a promising store of value.

    Related
    $2.5 Billion Bitcoin Mystery Stuns Cryptocurrency Community
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 12:25
    $2.5 Billion Bitcoin Mystery Stuns Cryptocurrency Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    'Bitcoin Fixes Nothing': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Challenged by Peter Schiff
    Elon Musk: Grok 3.0 Will Be Most Powerful AI in World Sooner Than You Think
    XRP Comeback to $0.6 Complete, What's Next?

    This comment comes in the wake of Elon Musk’s recent post questioning the current state of the dollar’s value. The post also provided somewhat of a comparison of the U.S. dollar’s decline to the hyperinflation that plagued the Zimbabwean dollar, illustrating the sentiment of a mass of people, and influential figures too, toward the current economic situation.

    Weak dollar = Strong BTC?

    The conversation around the dollar’s erosion and Bitcoin’s potential is not new. On the same day, financial expert Robert Kiyosaki chimed in with his views on U.S. inflation. Kiyosaki, known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” suggested that Bitcoin might soar to $100,000 by next August as a hedge against inflation.

    Related
    'Bitcoin Fixes Nothing': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Challenged by Peter Schiff
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 15:35
    'Bitcoin Fixes Nothing': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Challenged by Peter Schiff
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Brandt’s recent post aligns with this growing sentiment. He believes the U.S. dollar, along with other paper currencies, is losing its value rapidly. Looking ahead, Brandt predicts that a new system for handling payments and storing value will emerge over the next decade.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 23, 2024 - 16:02
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Uniswap (UNI) Sees Abnormal 1,298% Whale Activity Surge, What's Going On?
    Jul 23, 2024 - 16:02
    Uniswap (UNI) Sees Abnormal 1,298% Whale Activity Surge, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Toyota Names ERC-4337 in Recent Mobility Standard
    Jul 23, 2024 - 16:02
    Toyota Names ERC-4337 in Recent Mobility Standard
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Builders Now to Run on AWS Blockchain Node Runners
    Floki’s Valhalla Joins as Associate Sponsors for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka
    Synergy Soirée: LBank and Solana Superteam Unite Blockchain Enthusiasts in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Uniswap (UNI) Sees Abnormal 1,298% Whale Activity Surge, What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD