Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 0:01
    The market is going to take a shot at reversal as multiple assets reach local resistances
    Advertisement
    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP painting early signs of a possible bullrun investors should exercise caution as there is currently insufficient confirmation. Right now the asset is above the 26 EMA, a crucial short-term support level that frequently denotes bullish momentum. A sustained upward trend or a complete market reversal are not however assured by a single indicator. 

    XRP has shown resilience in recent weeks recovering from a steep correction from the $3.60 range to a local low near $2.80. Buying activity around the 50 EMA was strong supporting this rebound and suggesting that mid-term bulls are still active. At the moment XRP is trading at about $3.07 a level that requires careful attention.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In order to confirm a proper bullrun XRP needs to surpass and stay above $3.30 which served as a local resistance during the previous decline. If it breaks above that level it may be possible to retest the 2025 high which is still about 25% off at $3.80. Support levels on the downside are $2.80 and $2.60 which correspond to the 50 and 100 EMAs respectively.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?
    Bollinger Issues Bitcoin Warning, Ethereum is Superior, Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee, Coinbase Adds 21 New Cryptocurrencies – Crypto News Digest
    Elon Musk Shares Famous Bitcoin Meme
    Ripple CEO Ends Speculation on Major New $200 Million Stablecoin Deal

    If these levels were to fall it would indicate waning bullish momentum and potential further decline. Compared to July's explosive move volume is still low for the time being indicating that momentum may not be strong enough to support a significant breakout just yet. Near 54 the RSI is in a largely neutral zone that allows for potential upside but provides no indication of strength. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin Gets Ready

    Bitcoin has officially breached the crucial resistance level of $115,000 indicating a technically confirmed breakout however prudence is advised. Although the breakout appears bullish on paper the asset is once again getting close to the technically and psychologically dense resistance level of $120,000 which has served as a ceiling on several occasions in recent months. 

    All three of the major moving averages, the 26 EMA, 50 EMA and 100 EMA–slope upward and are stacked in a bullish formation indicating a clear upward structure on the chart. But since early July Bitcoin has struggled to maintain momentum above $120,000 even with this structurally sound setup. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/06/2025 - 21:17
    Tether CEO Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement Despite Crypto Market Slump
    ByCaroline Amosun

    At that level several rejection wicks show that sellers are trying to push through. On this most recent leg up, volume has not increased much, which may indicate that buyers are hesitating as the asset approaches overbought conditions. On its own the RSI's neutral 52 position provides little conviction but allows for potential movement in either direction. Until a powerful catalyst appears, range-bound movement between $112,000 and $120,000 is the most likely short-term scenario given the current structure of the market. 

    At $110,000 the 50 EMA served as support during earlier pulldowns and bears might try to drive the price back down toward it. The next stronghold is at $102,500, close to the 100 EMA if that level breaks. 

    Solana Squeezed Too Hard

    Solana is exhibiting compression that may be a precursor to another surge in volatility perhaps akin to the October 2024 rally of 84%. The cluster of exponential moving averages (26 EMA, 50 EMA and 100 EMA) that all converge closely around the $162-$165 region has caused SOL to bounce off and is currently trading at about $172. 

    The late October 2024 setup in which SOL coiled above the 50 EMA and exploded to the upside gaining over 84 percent in a brief period of time before reversing is similar to this tight EMA compression. As the price tries to recover its prior support trendline which is currently serving as resistance after dropping below it during the most recent correction from the $200+ level momentum is currently regaining. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/07/2025 - 13:11
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The RSI indicates that there is still potential for upward momentum without immediately causing selling pressure because it is currently trading just below the overbought zone. The volume profile has been muted during the recent bounce indicating accumulation rather than distribution which adds interest to this setup. 

    A sharp increase in trading volume once the breakout starts could occur if this pattern recurs. It is imperative to remember that past performance does not necessarily indicate future actions. Although historically the EMA squeeze has resulted in volatility breakouts, direction is important and if the $180 level is not regained a retest of $162 or lower may occur.

    #Solana #Bitcoin #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 7, 2025 - 20:00
    Bollinger Issues Bitcoin Warning, Ethereum is Superior, Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee, Coinbase Adds 21 New Cryptocurrencies – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Aug 7, 2025 - 19:29
    Elon Musk Shares Famous Bitcoin Meme
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    BYDFi Card Officially Launches: One Card to Seamlessly Bridge Web3 Assets and Real-World Spending
    CCipher and MMOS: Pioneering the Web3 AI Smartphone Revolution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?
    Bollinger Issues Bitcoin Warning, Ethereum is Superior, Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee, Coinbase Adds 21 New Cryptocurrencies – Crypto News Digest
    Elon Musk Shares Famous Bitcoin Meme
    Show all