Verasity Launches Game Store and Video Platform: What's New

Verasity is a leading ecosystem of reward-sharing content publishing. Now, their popular services are accompanied by Game Store and a video platform

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Put your crypto to work 10 BTC

$68.96 Interest per week

$3585.7 Interest per year

4.15% Interest rate Join Now! Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Verasity, a multi-purpose attention-based platform for video, gaming and entertainment rewards, has upgraded its toolkit with two new attractive offers.

Verasity innovative GameStore launched

Verasity GameStore, a unique gaming platform offering numerous games and player modes (single-player, PvP, tournament mode), is delivered by Verasity. Top-notch game designers (BigPoint, European Games Group, Bytro Labs, Gamigo, Whow Games, InLogic, Imperia Online, Troll Games) have proudly contributed to the games on this store. Gamestore will challenge the Apple and Google monopolies as both moguls ban games with real-world awards.

GameStore by Verasity

VRA Tokens (VRAB), a native Verasity asset, acts as an internal currency of this store. With these coins, the user can subscribe to unlimited plays with one of the membership packages. Additionally, Verasity GameStore guests can spend in Pay-and-Play mode. Verasity native VeraWallet is the safest tool for storing and managing VRAB.

Jackpot tournament to celebrate the crucial milestone

The Verasity team has announced that three winner-takes-all tournaments of the most popular GameStore games will be hosted every three weeks. For this week, the Tinbo Dash runner game was chosen for the Jackpot Tournament.

To participate in this competition, the user needs to be registered on GameStore and to hold VRAB in a VeraWallet registered with the same e-mail as they have registered on GameStore. The organizers have highlighted that a user’s failure to have the same email address for both the VeraWallet and GameStore will result in disqualification.

The participants need to choose between Gold, Silver and Bronze tournament groups and to pay $1- $25 registration fees: more players means a bigger jackpot. The winner (the top leaderboard name at the end of each Tournament) takes all for each tournament. The jackpot amount is unlimited!

GameStore Video Review Competition: talents are welcome on Verasity

To bootstrap the adoption of GameStore, Verasians are invited to produce their own reviews of the GameStore performance and user experience within the framework of a video review competition. Top filmmakers will get a prize of $10,000 worth of VRA and free GameStore subscriptions. All platform guests are invited to produce 30-60-second videos covering their experience with the store in order to win up to $500.

Videos may include gameplay, VRAB payments for the subscription purchasing, setting up a VeraWallet account and explaining the benefits of GameStore as well as expectations of the next product releases.

Every participant can submit up to three videos. Participants must post their videos on Youtube, Twitch, Twitter, Telegram Channels, Facebook, Instagram, and their own websites. The competition deadline is set for Friday, April 24, 2020.

The best 200 selected videos will each receive $50 worth of VRA directly into the platform's native VeraWallets while the top 5 winners will earn special prizes in Bitcoin (BTC) ranging from $100 to $500.

Attention-based video platform

Another popular product from this same team is Verasity.tv, a video and streaming environment. Its model is based on rewarding users for viewing interesting content. To achieve this goal, they offer technology-enabled tokenized rewards in VRA Tokens as well as loyalty schemes within a video player wallet.

Advertisers and authors can purchase the tokens in the native VeraWallet app, which has a reliable crypto-to-fiat payment gateway.