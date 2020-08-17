Tweet-based article

VeChain Joins Forces with One of the World’s Largest Professional Services Networks to Roll Out New Blockchain Solutions

Mon, 08/17/2020 - 15:17
VeChain strikes a partnership deal with Grant Thornton Cyprus to produce multiple blockchain solutions for wide adoption in various industries
A recent Medium blog post from VeChain stated that the blockchain company has inked a partnership deal with Grant Thornton Cyprusone of the largest networks of professional services for independent accounting and consulting member firms in the world.

The goal of the partnership is to roll out new DLT products based on VeChain’s blockchain solutions in various spheres for the numerous clients of Grant Thornton Cyprus.

Among these industries is the food industry, logistics and the pharmacy sphere.

Grant Thornton Cyprus to improve its blockchain service line

According to the blog post, Grant Thornton Cyprus (GTC) launched its DLT services line back in 2018 which has been working in more than 135 countries around the world.

Now, in cooperation with VeChain, the company intends to improve its blockchain services and offer a wider range of services both in Cyprus and abroad.

GTC already offers blockchain-based solutions in a number of spheres, including entertainment, health, education, green energy and many others, as per the company's website.

Meanwhile, VeChain continues to improve its data BaaS platform and has been making new partnerships to expand blockchain adoption around the world.

VeChain CEO Sunny Lu believes that the current pandemic is pushing the global economic order toward restructuring and fast digitalization. This requires new blockchain solutions.

Together with Grant Thornton Cyprus, the platform will expand DLT adoption in a world that is changing quickly.

