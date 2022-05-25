U.Today Partner Crypto Academy Offers Full-Stack Crypto Marketing Services

Crypto Academy, a top tier Web3 marketing and PR agency, becomes latest official partner of U.Today

Launched back in 2018 by a heavy-hitting team of crypto veterans, Crypto Academy ecosystem is a full-stack marketing agency and top-tier blockchain news portal.

Full-stack crypto marketing agency with 500+ clients: Introducing Crypto Academy

As one of the pioneering special agencies for marketing and promotion in the cryptocurrencies segment, Crypto Academy is delievering a wide range of services in this sphere.

Namely, it provides crypto entrepreneurs with coverage on social media platforms, including the likes of Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Discord and YouTube. It can also support the products' listing campaign on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, the two largest cryptocurrency price trackers.

Its extended kit of services allows Web2 innovators to run email marketing campaigns, interact with the most popular tech influencers and have their coins listed by Tier 1 CEXes.

Ads

Its team of 35 professionals has already launched full-stack marketing campaigns for 500 clients. In total, over 500,000 internet users are visiting the main website of Crypto Academy monthly from the U.S. and U.K.

Top-level crypto content for pros and newbies

Also, Crypto Academy clients can have their content published in Forbes, Bloomberg, Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, The New York Times and 1,500 other crypto, fintech, business and mainstream media platforms.

Besides being a crypto marketing ecosystem, Crypto Academy runs a newbie-friendly cryptocurrency media outlet. Its authors, editors and experts publish news articles, reviews, how-tos, press releases, step-by-step tutorials and guides.

Also, for trending cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, major altcoins and DeFi coins, Crypto Academy broadcasts prices, market capitalization data and trading statistics data in real time.