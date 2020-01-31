U.Today Newsfeed Now Available Via World News Android App

At U.Today we always do our best to let you read our stories wherever it is comfortable for you, both on desktop and mobile devices. Read our newsfeed in World News!

Leading Indian news & information application, World News, by AB's Apps, will broadcast U.Today articles on crypto and blockchain.

U.Today & World News: stay tuned

With growing interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, it has become common for many people to check thematic news, discussions and the prices of top cryptos.

Now, users of Android-based mobile devices can read our hand-picked news in the World News application. It has been downloaded more than 10 000 times so far and greceived a very high 4.6/5 ranking by Google Play users.

Designed for users

The World News Global and International News App is a smart news aggregator application with a user-centered design. The World News application allows its users to read content, share it with others and save it for future reference.

The application toolkit is accompanied by a powerful RSS feed reader to follow your numerous news feed sources.