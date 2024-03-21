    Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Solana network on verge of major milestone in USD Coin (USDC) integration
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 15:22
    Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Solana network is on the brink of achieving a significant milestone with the integration of USD Coin (USDC), one of the world's leading stablecoins.

    Advertisement

    This development comes as the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) launch is fast approaching, signaling a potential game-changer for the blockchain industry.

    The CCTP is expected to launch on the Solana mainnet on March 26, a big milestone that was lauded by the cofounder and CEO of Circle, Jeremy Allaire, who tweeted, "Big launch coming."

    Ahead of the launch of CCTP on the Solana mainnet, Circle says it has updated information for developers to build out integrations on the Solana devnet.

    Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) is an on-chain utility that facilitates USDC transfers between blockchain networks via native burning and minting. Circle designed this on-chain program to boost capital efficiency and reduce trust needs when transferring USDC across blockchain networks.

    Developers can use the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to create innovative cross-chain apps that combine the many capabilities of trading, loans, payments, NFTs, gambling and others.

    Related
    Epic Solana Prediction by Raoul Pal Wows Crypto Community Amid SOL Price Dip

    Solana is a layer-1 blockchain, where USDC is natively issued as an SPL token; thus, CCTP would be deployed to Solana as two anchor programs. The Solana CCTP programs are written in Rust and leverage the Anchor framework.

    Solana, notably, would be the second non-AVM chain to debut the CCTP feature.

    Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) went live on Noble’s main network in November 2023 to offer users easy swapping.

    Noble is a Cosmos application-specific blockchain that enables native asset issuance within the Cosmos ecosystem. USDC is natively issued on Noble and may be transferred using the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol to other Cosmos app chains or CCTP to any supported domain (Ethereum).

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 'I Don't See Bitcoin Correction,' Peter Brandt Says, Looking at BTC Chart
    2024/03/21 15:18
    'I Don't See Bitcoin Correction,' Peter Brandt Says, Looking at BTC Chart
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image This Solana (SOL) Meme Coin Destroys Portfolios: Details
    2024/03/21 15:18
    This Solana (SOL) Meme Coin Destroys Portfolios: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Hits 400,000 Daily Active Users, Arbitrum, Optimism Follow
    2024/03/21 15:18
    Ethereum (ETH) Hits 400,000 Daily Active Users, Arbitrum, Optimism Follow
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    zkPass Joins BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance, Commits to Rewarding Network Contributors
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details
    'I Don't See Bitcoin Correction,' Peter Brandt Says, Looking at BTC Chart
    This Solana (SOL) Meme Coin Destroys Portfolios: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD