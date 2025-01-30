Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Major USDC Stablecoin Expands into 'Solana Killer' Aptos

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    'Solana killer' receives major boost with USDC stablecoin integration
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 16:03
    A
    A
    A
    Major USDC Stablecoin Expands into 'Solana Killer' Aptos
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Native USDC has finally landed on Aptos — a major move, one that brings Circle’s stablecoin directly onto the high-speed blockchain, eliminating reliance on Ethereum bridges. No more middlemen, just pure 1:1 redeemable USDC issued straight from Circle. And yes, it is coming to Coinbase soon.

    Advertisement

    This is more than just another stablecoin integration. It is about Aptos making a statement, reinforcing its position as a real contender in the race against Solana and others. With native USDC, DeFi projects on Aptos now have a direct stable, trusted asset to build with. Payments? Easier. Global commerce? Streamlined. Web3 interactions? Smoother. Security? Upgraded.

    Related
    XRP Challenger XLM and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Get Prime USDC Listings
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 13:50
    XRP Challenger XLM and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Get Prime USDC Listings
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims
    Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits
    Bitcoin Reclaims $105K Despite Fed's Hawkishness

    The current bridged version is called lzUSDC — USDC came from Ethereum via LayerZero’s AptosBridge. The key distinction? Circle never issued it. It is not natively redeemable for U.S. dollars. It exists, it functions, but it is not the same thing. This difference matters, especially as the ecosystem looks toward institutional adoption.

    Advertisement

    Then there is the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP). It is launching on Aptos too, and it is set to reshape how funds move across blockchains. No clunky manual swaps, no unnecessary friction — just seamless capital efficiency across chains for onboarding, treasury management and trading. 

    Zoom out

    There is a bigger picture here. USDC’s market cap trails behind USDT by a massive $80 billion, a gap that did not always exist. But this could be the start of something. Exchanges seem to be warming up to USDC again, perhaps eyeing the liquidity and compliance benefits it brings.

    Related
    'Use Your Brain': Solana's Yakovenko Busts Speculations About Potential Hardfork
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 13:27
    'Use Your Brain': Solana's Yakovenko Busts Speculations About Potential Hardfork
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    USDT still dominates, including on Aptos, where it holds $630 million — just 0.45% of its total supply. But with space clearly available for USDC, the question is whether we are seeing the beginning of a shift. Market demand will decide.

    Regulatory factors still loom in the background. The stablecoin landscape is not settled — not by a long shot. But for now? Aptos just became a more serious player.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Aptos
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 15:59
    XRP on Verge of All-Time-High Breakout, Per Bollinger Bands; Gensler's Next Move Revealed After SEC Exit; 18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 15:46
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major USDC Stablecoin Expands into 'Solana Killer' Aptos
    XRP on Verge of All-Time-High Breakout, Per Bollinger Bands; Gensler's Next Move Revealed After SEC Exit; 18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD