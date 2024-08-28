Untrading: Bringing User-Centric Approach to Revolutionize Financial Landscape

Advertisement

Fundamental problems have long beset the environment of traditional trade. Most traders, especially novices, lose much money as they progress in their trading careers. The main reason is the misplaced emphasis on trying to predict changes in the market using different analytical circumstances.

Amidst the gloom of conventional trading strategies that frequently leave investors disheartened, Untrading shines as a beacon of innovation, offering a fresh perspective on financial markets.



The Singapore-based company Untrading Technologies Pte Ltd is changing the financial landscape by putting user success ahead of commercial profits. Notably, Untrading is more than just another trading platform; it's a revolutionary movement with zero commissions and a novel shared success model that aims to empower traders and promote a cooperative ecosystem.

Untrading offers zero commission model for all users

The zero commission model of Untrading is among its most notable aspects. Untrading works on an ethos that links its success with that of its users, which is a sharp contrast to standard trading platforms that frequently make money off of users' losses. As a result, the conflict of interest that has long dogged the financial sector is almost eliminated because Untrading does not profit from the losses of its traders.

The Provenance Value Amplification (PVA) protocol is the cornerstone of Untrading's strategy. Because of this commission-free approach, token holders can profit from future price gains even after they sell their assets. Incorporating the ERC-5173 standard, Untrading guarantees fair compensation to individuals who have contributed to an asset's history, acknowledging the significance of provenance.

Moreover, Untrading is dedicated to empowering traders beyond its pricing schedule. The platform uses decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to access institutional-grade investing methods, multi-signature contracts, and upgradable smart contracts.

Building collaborative ecosystem for new achievements

Untrading's revolutionary cryptocurrency platform owes much to Professor Robert Axelrod's pioneering work. His research on cooperative strategies has been ingeniously adapted to the digital asset marketplace, creating an ecosystem where collaboration, rather than competition, emerges as the optimal strategy for traders.

As a result, the Untrading aims to build a vibrant community of traders who can share knowledge and develop as a team rather than just focusing on individual achievement.

Further, the platform places a strong emphasis on the value of cooperative groups where members may develop and exchange knowledge in a friendly setting. This is accomplished by several techniques, such as educational resources, community engagement programs, and strategic partnerships with key players in the blockchain and DeFi space.

Untrading concentrates on enterprise and institutional outreach in addition to broadening its reach. The team seeks to expand its value proposition and investigate new product offerings through partnerships with financial institutions and strategic investor support.

Untrading expands from Southeast Asia globally

Southeast Asia's thriving cryptocurrency ecosystem, home to over 37 million crypto retail users, is where Untrading's journey started with a three-phase expansion strategy of community building, strategic alliances, and institutional outreach. As the platform gains more traction, it hopes to incorporate its cutting-edge features into well-established cryptocurrency ecosystems, spreading acceptance throughout the globe.



Understanding the value of regulatory compliance in the crypto industry, Untrading is actively working with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to get a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license. With this calculated action, the platform increases its legitimacy and clears the path for a smooth transition into other markets.

Untrading keeps pushing the envelope of innovation as it eyes international markets. A revolutionary feature for users, Market Making Yield for Statistical Arbitrage (SAMMY), is scheduled to launch in Q1 2025.

Additionally, with the development of the new version 1.5, set to be released by Q4, Untrading will further solidify its leadership in trading technology, introducing the innovative On-demand Market Making (OMM) mechanism.

This industry-first innovation intends to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized exchanges, providing users with unrivaled trading experiences that include improved price execution, reduced slippage, and plentiful liquidity.

Wrapping up

Untrading plans to disrupt the existing trading environment by establishing a user-centric approach that encourages success and cooperation. With its zero commission structure, shared success attitude, and dedication to democratizing access to complex trading tactics, Untrading is redefining what a trading platform can be. As the platform expands and evolves, it has the potential to empower a new generation of traders, creating a community in which everyone can prosper.