Uniswap Topped by Solana's Jupiter

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana's Jupiter has outpaced established Ethereum-based Uniswap V3 in 24-hour trading volume
Sun, 28/01/2024 - 11:23
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Solana’s decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter has surpassed the well-known Ethereum-based Uniswap V3 in daily trading volume.

Data from SolanaFloor, a platform powered by Step Finance, indicates that Jupiter has claimed the number one spot across chains with a 24-hour volume reaching an impressive $519.8 million.

New leader emerges

Jupiter’s rise to the top of the DEX rankings is a testament to the growing strength of the Solana ecosystem. With a trading volume surpassing half a billion dollars, it narrowly edges out Uniswap V3, which has recorded $510 million in the same time frame.

Trailing in third place is Komodo Wallet, a decentralized platform that has posted a volume of $216 million and lists just 10 coins.

Orca takes the fourth spot with its decentralized offerings, reaching a trading volume of $184 million.

Expanding ecosystem with airdrops

Jupiter has set Jan. 31 as the official time for its much-anticipated JUP token airdrop. This event is poised to distribute 1 billion JUP tokens to almost a million eligible Solana DeFi users.

Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume

The criteria for the distribution of tokens to users will hinge on the level of engagement with the Jupiter platform, including metrics like the volume of trades executed and the frequency of platform interaction.

Moreover, Jupiter is gearing up to introduce a new meme coin, which is slated to function as a practical trial for their newly developed launchpad. It is important to note that this meme coin initiative is distinct from the JUP token initiative and is not a Jupiter original creation.

The JUP airdrop represents just the first phase of an expansive plan to distribute half of the total JUP supply to the community, with additional airdrops and allocations for contributors, reserves and liquidity provisions scheduled for the future.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

