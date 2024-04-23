Advertisement
AD

    Uniswap Multichain Users Hits 3.2 Million, Here's Price Reaction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Uniswap (UNI) makes history with multichain addresses topping 3 million
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 10:08
    Uniswap Multichain Users Hits 3.2 Million, Here's Price Reaction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap is in the spotlight today as it is celebrating a major milestone in its multichain adoption. According to an update shared on X, exactly 3,271,574 users are currently using Uniswap multichain protocols. The exact chains in use include Ethereum, Arbitrum, Celo, Binance Coin (BNB), Base, Polygon and Avalanche.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Uniswap (UNI) Flashes Buy Signal as Price Jumps 8%

    Uniswap started as an Automated Market Maker (AMM) on the Ethereum blockchain. Gradual expansion fueled by adoption has made Uniswap expand to other networks, doubling down on its extensive reach. The exchange, showcasing the impact of interoperability in the blockchain ecosystem, has predicted that the future of the industry is multichain.

    While there are still many chains it has not integrated thus far, Uniswap is ahead of its peers in its multichain support and other features. The update has sparked intrigue among Uniswap investors, as showcased in its native token’s price action. 

    At the time of writing, UNI is changing hands for $8.06, up by 2.3% in the past 24 hours and by more than 11% over the trailing seven-day period. The token has seen more days of drawdown, and the record of booming adoption might help change its valuation in the long term.

    Uniswap regulatory headwinds

    Despite the glittering metrics and Uniswap's apparent dominance, the DEX has a major headwind as it might be tangled up in a lawsuit with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a while. 

    Related
    SEC to Sue Uniswap

    Earlier this month, the U.S. SEC, under Chairman Gary Gensler, sent a Wells Notice to Uniswap, a warning that a lawsuit might follow concerning its offerings, which the regulator classified as an investment contract. In response to this, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams has promised to fight the SEC, bringing a similar legal battle as against Ripple Labs, Binance and Coinbase exchanges.

    #Uniswap
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image 37 Trillion Shiba Inu Protecting Price: Here's How
    2024/04/23 11:46
    37 Trillion Shiba Inu Protecting Price: Here's How
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image $13.7 Million in XRP Bought by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Signals
    2024/04/23 11:33
    $13.7 Million in XRP Bought by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Signals
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Mt. Gox’s $9 Billion Bitcoin Payout to Creditors Might Be Nearing Reality: Report
    2024/04/23 11:10
    Mt. Gox’s $9 Billion Bitcoin Payout to Creditors Might Be Nearing Reality: Report
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Exchange Unveils WXT Token to Enhance Ecosystem and Reward Community Engagement
    De.Fi Presented its Accelerator & Announced the First Raise on April 29th
    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Announces Final Agenda for 2024 Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    37 Trillion Shiba Inu Protecting Price: Here's How
    $13.7 Million in XRP Bought by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Signals
    Mt. Gox’s $9 Billion Bitcoin Payout to Creditors Might Be Nearing Reality: Report
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD