OnlyFans Models Can Now Show Off Ethereum-Based NFTs

Subscription-based social media platform OnlyFans, whose users primarily post adult content, has made it possible to display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the Ethereum blockchain as profile pictures, according to a recent report published by Reuters.



The Ethereum logo shown on profile pictures serves as a mark of authenticity.

The company has been working on the new feature over the past two months, according to the report.



OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan says that the rollout of NFT profile pictures is only the first step of its NFT journey:

This feature is the first step in exploring the role that NFTs can play on our platform.

Social media website Twitter launched verified NFT profile pictures last month, but the feature is so far only available to the subscribers of the company's premium service.



Facebook and Instagram are also reportedly gearing up to launch a similar feature as Meta, the parent company, continues pushing deeper into the metaverse.