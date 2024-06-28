Advertisement
AD

    Turning Tables: SEC Sues Consensys

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    This comes after the famous Ethereum developer studio sued the SEC back in April
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 17:32
    Turning Tables: SEC Sues Consensys
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against Ethereum developer Consensys, alleging that the latter is operating as an unregistered security broker via Metamask.

    Advertisement

    In its filing, the SEC states that the agency has deprived investors of "crucial protections" by failing to register as a broker. 

    Notably, the agency alleges that Lido and Rocket Pool staking programs are securities due to the fact that investors make an investment of the token in a common enterprise with "a reasonable expectation of profits."

    HOT Stories
    Turning Tables: SEC Sues Consensys
    $102 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today: All You Need to Know
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Turns 53, Here’s How “Dogecoin Day” Fits Into This
    Shiba Inu: 84% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shibarium

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 06:18
    Massive Bitcoin Whale Makes Major Transfer to Coinbase
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "Through its MetaMask Staking program, Consensys also acts as a broker by effecting transactions in the Lido and Rocket Pool investment contracts for the account of others. Consensys solicits potential investors, holds itself out as a place to buy and sell the investment contracts, and recommends which of the two investment contracts will offer the highest rewards," the SEC said. 

    On top of that, the SEC has named Polygon (MATIC), Chiliz (CHZ), and other tokens as examples of unregistered securities. 

    Just days before the most recent lawsuit, the SEC announced that it had dropped its investigation into Ethereum 2.0, which was hailed as a major win for developers by Consensys. However, Consensys founder Joseph Lubin stressed that the fight for a "supportive regulatory environment" was far from over. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 20:21
    Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Makes Stunning AI Prediction as Amazon Steps Into the Fray
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, the famous Ethereum studio took the SEC to court back in April, accusing the regulator of trying to harm the Ethereum ecosystem. It was looking for a court order that would prevent the agency from suing Consensys over MetaMask Swaps or Staking. 

    The price of Ethereum is down 2% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image Solana ETF Buzz Picks Up Steam with Yet Another Filing
    Jun 28, 2024 - 17:38
    Solana ETF Buzz Picks Up Steam with Yet Another Filing
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 90 Million Address Milestone: Details
    Jun 28, 2024 - 17:38
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 90 Million Address Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Solana to $1,000? Ethereum's History Makes It Possible
    Jun 28, 2024 - 17:38
    Solana to $1,000? Ethereum's History Makes It Possible
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Darkside of the force Presale
    Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia
    How to Trade Monero - Quick Guide to Buying and Selling XMR Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Turning Tables: SEC Sues Consensys
    Solana ETF Buzz Picks Up Steam with Yet Another Filing
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 90 Million Address Milestone: Details
    Show all