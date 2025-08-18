Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    14,910,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Biggest Futures Test on Record

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 12:54
    Shiba Inu primed for possible rebound, as seen in futures market and ecosystem milestones
    Advertisement
    14,910,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Biggest Futures Test on Record
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market bloodbath has set Shiba Inu on a very unusual recovery path, as shown in its futures open interest market. The digital currency has seen its price nosedive by 4.73% in 24 hours to $0.00001255, an outlook that has impacted the open interest data. Judging by the current market outlook, a major SHIB test is now unfolding, with a potential rebound in view.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu open interest outlook

    According to data from CoinGlass, Shiba Inu has seen a total of 14,910,000,000 SHIB locked in its futures market over the past 24 hours. It is worth noting that this figure comes with a 24-hour drop of 6.38%, a sign of a reduced slip in SHIB open interest from over the weekend.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/16/2025 - 20:00
    Shytoshi Kusama Becomes Key Topic of SHIB Team's Warning to Haters
    ByYuri Molchan

    Valued at more than $194 million, the SHIB open interest is beginning to see a positive uptick over the past hour. The crypto, and particularly altcoin, market has not completely recovered, with Ethereum leading a sustained sell-off.

    If the hourly positive uptick in Shiba Inu open interest is sustained, derivatives traders may serve as the first point of call for a possible rebound.

    The token remains in the spotlight with numerous triggers, including the actions of SHIB whales. For now, the token’s trading volume is still up over 77% to $196 million, a sign of a sustained adoption trend on the market.

    Shibarium effect

    Despite the uncertainties on the broader crypto market, key aspects of the Shiba Inu ecosystem have continued to grow. Over the weekend, Shibarium, the project’s layer-2 network, clocked 2, with the community celebrating its milestones.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 14:20
    Shiba Inu Decouples From Ethereum in Rare Move, Dogecoin on Track
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Some of these achievements include over 1.5 billion transactions registered on-chain, with Woofswap and other dApps serving as crucial adoption channels.

    Should the broader ecosystem outlook retain its positivity, it may help the SHIB price regain its positive price action eventually.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 11:48
    XRP Rockets 32,474% in Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 11:39
    19,908,015 BTC in Circulation: Final Bitcoin Block Date Revealed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 12:54
    14,910,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Biggest Futures Test on Record
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 11:48
    XRP Rockets 32,474% in Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 11:39
    19,908,015 BTC in Circulation: Final Bitcoin Block Date Revealed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all