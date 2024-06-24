Advertisement
AD

    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Fresh Market Shift

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Market shift comes amid broader drop in cryptocurrency market
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 14:51
    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Fresh Market Shift
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tron (TRX) has surpassed Shiba Inu (SHIB) in market capitalization in a notable shift within the cryptocurrency market rankings.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu has maintained a strong presence on the market, with its vibrant community known as the "Shibarmy." However, its market cap of $9.899 billion, while impressive, now places it just behind Tron.

    Tron now holds the position as the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $10.42 billion. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu now sits in 12th place, with a market cap of $9.899 billion.

    Related
    Sat, 06/03/2023 - 10:56
    TRON (TRX) Suddenly Jumps 11%, Here Might Be Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The market shift comes amid a broader drop on the cryptocurrency market partly caused by monetary policy uncertainties, including concerns about the Federal Reserve's ability to cut interest rates fast from a two-decade high.

    CoinMarketCap
    Crypto Market Rankings, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    Shiba Inu fell as much as 9%, trading at $0.00001668 at press time. Shiba Inu prices have likewise dropped by 16.13% in the last week and 29% over the previous 30 days. Conversely, Tron fell 0.49% in the last 24 hours to $0.1194 and is still up 2% weekly.

    Tron, a blockchain for creating decentralized applications, has been gaining momentum of late. In the most recent milestone, TRON’s total accounts have reached 239,304,736, exceeding 239 million. TRON ecosystem has developed rapidly and continues to make efforts to decentralize the web.

    Related
    Sun, 06/23/2024 - 10:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Inu's ecosystem has also been growing, with projects such as Shibarium gaining traction.

    Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution for Shiba Inu, has recently seen a considerable spike in activity, as evidenced by a dramatic increase in transaction fees and a big increase in new transactions.

    Shibarium transaction fees increased by a whopping 388%, from 16.22 BONE on June 17 to 78.18 BONE on June 23, according to statistics from blockchain explorer Shibarium Scan. This increase in transaction fees implies higher network transaction demand, indicating more user activity and engagement with Shiba Inu-related applications and services.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #TRON News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial Message on Crypto Market Sent to SHIB Community
    Jun 24, 2024 - 14:45
    Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial Message on Crypto Market Sent to SHIB Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Polygon (MATIC) Profitability Posts Shocking Figures
    Jun 24, 2024 - 14:45
    Polygon (MATIC) Profitability Posts Shocking Figures
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 1.08 Trillion SHIB Offloaded to Major Crypto Exchange, What's Going On?
    Jun 24, 2024 - 14:45
    1.08 Trillion SHIB Offloaded to Major Crypto Exchange, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CardanoGPT Proposes a Hybrid Large Language Model Strategy to Overcome Decentralized LLM Challenges
    iRA Blocks Unveils Vision to Democratize Real-World Asset Investment
    Indonesia DIGITAL FINANCEFRONTIER: FINTECH UNLEASHED
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Fresh Market Shift
    Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial Message on Crypto Market Sent to SHIB Community
    Polygon (MATIC) Profitability Posts Shocking Figures
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD