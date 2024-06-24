Advertisement
AD

    1.08 Trillion SHIB Offloaded to Major Crypto Exchange, What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This substantial transfer occurs against backdrop of broader market downturn
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 13:23
    1.08 Trillion SHIB Offloaded to Major Crypto Exchange, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a move that has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community, a colossal sum of 1,087,988,359,122 SHIB, valued at approximately $18,369,595, has been transferred from an unknown wallet to major crypto exchange Binance.

    Advertisement

    According to Whale Alert, "1,087,988,359,122 SHIB worth $18,369,595 was transferred from unknown wallet to Binance."

    This substantial transfer occurs against the backdrop of a broader market downturn, during which Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen its value plummet by nearly 9%.

    The sheer volume of this transfer has triggered widespread speculation among traders and analysts, as movements of this kind often signal significant market activity. The timing of the transfer is particularly intriguing, given the recent market volatility and the sharp decline in SHIB's price.

    The broader cryptocurrency market has been experiencing a downturn, with several major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, facing declines. Shiba Inu has not been immune to this trend.

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was down 7.15% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000167, having dipped to intraday lows of $0.0000163. SHIB's price has dropped nearly 17% in one of crypto’s worst weeks of 2024.

    Related
    Sun, 06/23/2024 - 10:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Against this backdrop, the transfer of over a trillion SHIB tokens to Binance raises several questions and possibilities. Although the exact reason remains unknown, the movement could indicate that a whale might be preparing to sell a substantial portion of their holdings, as one of the reasons tokens are moved to exchanges is to sell them.

    The transfer could be a strategic move to take advantage of market conditions or the holder might be positioning themselves to capitalize on future price movements, whether through selling, trading or other financial strategies.

    On the other hand, the shift might be merely funds reshuffling by large holders or crypto exchanges; this on the other hand, has no negative effect on the price.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sees $630 Million Outflows Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Jun 24, 2024 - 13:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees $630 Million Outflows Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image What's Happening With Bitcoin (BTC): Wyckoff's Reaccumulation Schematic
    Jun 24, 2024 - 13:17
    What's Happening With Bitcoin (BTC): Wyckoff's Reaccumulation Schematic
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Trezor Issues Important Warning: What's Happened?
    Jun 24, 2024 - 13:17
    Trezor Issues Important Warning: What's Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iRA Blocks Unveils Vision to Democratize Real-World Asset Investment
    Indonesia DIGITAL FINANCEFRONTIER: FINTECH UNLEASHED
    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.08 Trillion SHIB Offloaded to Major Crypto Exchange, What's Going On?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees $630 Million Outflows Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    What's Happening With Bitcoin (BTC): Wyckoff's Reaccumulation Schematic
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD