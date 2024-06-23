Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Market closely monitoring SHIB's price for bullish reversal
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 10:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently experienced a remarkable 2,682% surge in its daily burn rate. Despite this, SHIB's price has seen only a modest increase over the last 24 hours, hovering around $0.000018.

    Advertisement

    According to Shibburn X account hourly updates, 18,617,208 SHIB have been burned in the last 24 hours, representing a 2,682.44% increase in daily burn rate.

    Despite the impressive increase in burn rate, SHIB's price has only risen by 0.49% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001813 and remains down 12% weekly.

    Several factors could explain this modest price movement. The overall sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has been mostly lackluster, with Bitcoin dipping to over one month low.

    The performance of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum can frequently influence the overall crypto market. If these leading assets are experiencing volatility or downward trends, it might be challenging for altcoins like SHIB to gain traction.

    Related
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 11:38
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 3,894% in Burn Rate, Millions of SHIB Vanish
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Should the broader cryptocurrency market turn bullish, SHIB could benefit from increased investor confidence and trading activity.

    Shiba Inu fell to lows of $0.00001696 on June 18 and has since traded in a tight trading range between $0.0000173 and $0.0000188.

    According to on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, 417.19 trillion SHIB are being held by 25,310 addresses at Shiba Inu's current trading range between $0.000017 and $0.000019 at an average price of $0.000018. This scenario highlights the significance of the $0.000018 level near where SHIB presently trades.

    That said, market speculators are closely monitoring SHIB's price, looking for signs of a potential breakout or further consolidation. In the short term, a decisive break above the daily moving averages might suggest a bullish comeback.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    Jun 23, 2024 - 10:26
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    Jun 23, 2024 - 10:26
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image SHIB Rivals WIF, FLOKI, BONK Among Worst Performing Cryptos in Top 100
    Jun 23, 2024 - 10:26
    SHIB Rivals WIF, FLOKI, BONK Among Worst Performing Cryptos in Top 100
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD