Tron Founder Justin Sun Sends $55 Million to Binance: Details

News
Thu, 03/03/2022 - 10:52
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Justin Sun, founder of Tron (TRX) and CEO of BitTorrent, sends massive ETH transaction to Binance exchange
Tron Founder Justin Sun Sends $55 Million to Binance: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Renowned crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun made headlines with a massive transaction that was authorized by his account. Is Tron's founder ready to sell?

Justin Sun deposits $55 million to Binance

Blockchain journalist and insider Colin Wu shared the details of a massive Ethereum (ETH) transaction that took place on crypto exchange Binance (BNB).

The transaction was registered on March 2, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. (UTC+8). A total of 19,000 Ethers (ETH) with a total value over $55,000,000 were moved to Binance by Justin Sun, Tron's founder.

As covered by U.Today previously, Mr. Sun's account was very active in December 2021. In less than one month, he deposited more than $600 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) to Binance (BNB).

Related
Justin Sun Deposited Almost $600 Million Worth of Ethereum on Binance Since December

However, it appeared that Mr. Sun moved coins between internal wallets of his ecosystem with no intention to sell.

Is this a bearish sign?

Nevertheless, some Crypto Twitter speakers are certain that this is an alarming signal for Ethereum (ETH) bulls. It was mentioned that the activity of Three Arrow Capital's Su Zhu should also be monitored closely.

@zhusu @justinsuntron Beware guys , these 2 are always talking bullish on Twitter while unloading coins in the background.

As we already reported, the activity of known large whales is often interpreted as a major signal for retail crypto holders. For instance, on Nov. 11 at 2:56 p.m. (UTC), the Ethereum Foundation sold $90 million right on the top of its price upsurge.

Related
Ethereum Foundation Cashed Out at Top Again: Analyst

Analyst Edward Morra stressed that this is not the first time that EF cashed out its bags at the top.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano Sees 6x More Transaction Volumes Than Ethereum at $42.1 Billion Topping in On-Chain Activity
03/03/2022 - 10:24
Cardano Sees 6x More Transaction Volumes Than Ethereum at $42.1 Billion Topping in On-Chain Activity
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 442.6 Billion SHIB Purchased by Major ETH Whale "Gimli," Now He Holds 1 Trillion SHIB
03/03/2022 - 10:13
442.6 Billion SHIB Purchased by Major ETH Whale "Gimli," Now He Holds 1 Trillion SHIB
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Charles Schwab Files for Crypto Economy ETF
03/03/2022 - 09:19
Charles Schwab Files for Crypto Economy ETF
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya