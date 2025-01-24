Advertisement
    Tron Founder Justin Sun Gives Crucial Advice to Ethereum Team: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tron blockchain creator Sun offers important advice to Vitalik Buterin
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 15:37
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Justin Sun, a crypto billionaire and the founder of the Tron blockchain platform, has published a tweet to offer crucial advice to Ethereum co-founder Buterin as he published a paper describing Ethereum Layer-1 and Layer-2 scaling as he sees it happening this year.

    This coincides with Sun’s ideas about how to drive the ETH price to $10,000 that he posted on his X social media account earlier this week.

    Sun's advice to Vitalik Buterin

    While today, Vitalik suggested putting an explicit focus on the ETC economics, making sure that “ETH continues to accrue value even in an L2-heavy world,” Justin Sun tweeting, offering his take on the situation. Instead of Vitalik’s idea, Sun proposed that they should “Just focus on value of ETH.”

    Earlier this week, the Tron creator published a long read post sharing what actions he would undertake if he were in charge of the Ethereum blockchain and Ethereum Foundation.

    Justin Sun's plan to drive ETH to $10,000

    Two days ago, the Tron founder showed the public his plan on how to push Ethereum price to $10,000 per singe coin. He proposed five “decisive actions” – a “first week plan” which would ensue that ETH hits $4,500 after the first seven days of his leadership.

    Sun believes it is vitally important to stop Ethereum Foundation from further ETH sales for at least three years and optimize revenue by covering the operational costs through AAVE lending, staking yields, and stablecoin borrowing. Thus, Sun would ensure that the Ethereum supply remains intact and is not spread further around the market. It would also reinforce market confidence in ETH.

    The second important step that Sun believes needs to be taken in imposing heavy taxes on all layer-2 projects in order to ensure that Ethereum could generate at least $5 billion in taxes per year (either in tokens or stablecoins). Using all the proceeds, the Ethereum team would start buying back ETH coins from the market and then burn them mercilessly in a decentralized manner.

    The next step taken by Sun, would be drastically reducing the Ethereum Foundation stuff, leaving the most capable ones and stimulating the others with “significant salary increases.” Thus, he would turn the ETH foundation into a “purely merit-based system that rewards performance and results.”

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
