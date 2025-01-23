Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Justin Sun, crypto billionaire and the founder of the Tron blockchain, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to make an important announcement about the future of Tron.

Tron aims to reduce stablecoin fees to zero

He announced that Tron development teams are now working on massively reducing fees “to deliver a zero-fee stablecoin transactions experience for users.”

Several stablecoins run on the Tron chain: USDT, USDC and the Tron-based True USD (TUSD). The Tron DAO Reserve created USDD (Decentralized USD) and USDJ (JustStable) is an algorithmic stablecoin.

All of these stablecoins are already well known for their low transaction fees. As for USDT and USDC, these coins can be transferred on Tron much cheaper than on its rival chain, Ethereum.

Sun also shared a tweet by CoinGecko, revealing that in 2024 it was the Ethereum blockchain that earned the biggest sum in transaction fees. The annual amount of gas fees earned by Vitalik Buterin’s platform constituted $2.48 billion. Tron followed it with $2.15 billion. Bitcoin came third in this race, earning $922.89 million.

Sun breaks silence on Ross Ulbricht's release

On Wednesday, the Tron founder commented on a tweet by the @Free_Ross X account, which stated: “FREEDOM!!!!” The post contains a photo of Ross Ulbricht walking away from prison in a tracksuit with a bag on his back, smiling broadly at the camera.

“Freedom is everything,” Justin Sun wrote. The founder of the notorious Silk Road marketplace on the darknet, Ross Ulbricht, was officially pardoned and freed by President Donald Trump this week. Ulbricht was released after spending more than a decade behind bars on various charges related to narcotics sales, money laundering and hacking.

The Silk Road was the first platform to adopt Bitcoin as a means of payment in 2011. It was closed down by the FBI in 2013 and Ulbricht was sent to prison for two lifetime sentences plus 40 years without the opportunity for parole.

The Bitcoin and libertarian communities launched a petition soon after his arrest, requesting the U.S. authorities to free Ulbricht or at least reduce his double lifetime prison term.

On Jan. 22, Sun published a plan to drive the ETH price to $10,000 if he were in charge of Ethereum and the Ethereum Foundation.