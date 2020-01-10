Tron Blockchain Gets Promoted by Number 1 YouTuber PewDiePie

Original article based on tweet

The number one video blogger PewDiePie promotes Tron and BitTorrent during one of his live streams on DLive – the platform recently acquired by the Tron Foundation

As reported by U.Today recently, Justin Sun has set up a channel on YouTube where he intends to post short videos to tell the community about himself, the Tron Foundation and BitTorrent. He did it despite the fact that just recently YouTube briefly banned all crypto-related videos from both prominent and little-known bloggers.

This came to be known as ‘crypto purge’ and Justin Sun, along with Binance’s CZ and other top crypto community figures urged bloggers to join such platforms as VibraVid, DLive (both powered by Tron), BLive (running on BitTorrent), etc. Still, it seems that good old YouTube has a much bigger audience and is best for shilling cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects so far.

Tron gets promoted by PewDiePie

In his recent YouTube video shared by Justin Sun on Twitter, he says that DLive, which started migrating to the Tron chain on December 30, is a platform used by the world’s famous streamer PewDiePie. He has 102 mln subscribers on YouTube and over 65,000 followers on Twitter.

Sun shows a part of a stream, in which PewDiePie talks about BitTorrent and the Tron chain and it looks like a clear promotion.

Today, I wanna introduce @pewdiepie, the No.1 YouTube in the world, he's chosed to livestream his content on Dlive, a product from #TRON ecosystem. He made a funny video to explain his thoughts on why he choose #Dlive. Check it out👇 https://t.co/V9nqK8TNcA — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) January 10, 2020

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Is Not My Safeword: Elon Musk - READ MORE

Crypto rewards for streamers

Tron-powered VibraVid offers rewards in BeatzCoin. BLive allows users to reward their favourite content makers with BTT. When Justin Sun first teased the announcement of the future DLive migration to Tron, he mentioned that this acquisition would be also good for TRX.

Therefore, perhaps, later on the Tron community may expect TRX rewards circulating on DLive as well.