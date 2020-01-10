BTC
Original article based on tweet

Tron Blockchain Gets Promoted by Number 1 YouTuber PewDiePie

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The number one video blogger PewDiePie promotes Tron and BitTorrent during one of his live streams on DLive – the platform recently acquired by the Tron Foundation

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

As reported by U.Today recently, Justin Sun has set up a channel on YouTube where he intends to post short videos to tell the community about himself, the Tron Foundation and BitTorrent. He did it despite the fact that just recently YouTube briefly banned all crypto-related videos from both prominent and little-known bloggers.

This came to be known as ‘crypto purge’ and Justin Sun, along with Binance’s CZ and other top crypto community figures urged bloggers to join such platforms as VibraVid, DLive (both powered by Tron), BLive (running on BitTorrent), etc. Still, it seems that good old YouTube has a much bigger audience and is best for shilling cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects so far.

Tron gets promoted by PewDiePie

In his recent YouTube video shared by Justin Sun on Twitter, he says that DLive, which started migrating to the Tron chain on December 30, is a platform used by the world’s famous streamer PewDiePie. He has 102 mln subscribers on YouTube and over 65,000 followers on Twitter.

Sun shows a part of a stream, in which PewDiePie talks about BitTorrent and the Tron chain and it looks like a clear promotion.

Crypto rewards for streamers

Tron-powered VibraVid offers rewards in BeatzCoin. BLive allows users to reward their favourite content makers with BTT. When Justin Sun first teased the announcement of the future DLive migration to Tron, he mentioned that this acquisition would be also good for TRX.

Therefore, perhaps, later on the Tron community may expect TRX rewards circulating on DLive as well.

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

This Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart Makes Wall Street Vet Mike Novogratz Worried

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says he should be worried about Bitcoin's price action after buying more BTC

Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz, who appeared on Forbes’ billionaire list back in 2009, is apparently bothered by a Bitcoin price chart, according to his latest tweet.    

The CEO of cryptocurrency bank Galaxy Digital says that he bought more BTC at $7,700 but the chart posted by trader Luke Martin should worry him.

Is Bitcoin in trouble? 

At press time, BTC is trading at $7,927, CoinStats data shows, and it remains to be seen whether or not another push to the pivotal $8,000 level will once again end up being an embarrassing defeat for the bulls.

In the tweet that prompted the surprising reaction from Novogratz, Martin argues that BTC should print a daily close above the $7,600 level to become a good buy. Otherwise, he expects to see more downside pressure.

Bitcoin Price
image by @VentureCoinist

However, Novogratz is most probably still bullish on Bitcoin in the long-term. At the end of December, he predicted that BTC would close 2020 above the $12,000 level.       

Skin in the game 

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz compared the bloodbath in the crypto market in Q4 2018 to Game of Thrones. Galaxy Digital, which now manages more than $58 mln worth of crypto, lost $272 mln during its first year due to the declining crypto prices. 

In Q3 2019, its net loss totaled $68.2 mln but the company managed to remain in the black because of a remarkable Q2.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

