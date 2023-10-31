Trillions of SHIB Moved After Shytoshi Kusama Sent Cryptic Message to SHIB Army

Whale Alert has reported two massive transactions of Shiba Inu meme coins, each carrying over four trillion SHIB. There was a several-hour distance between them, according to data provided by this crypto tracker.

These transactions were made after the pseudonymous SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama published two important messages on Telegram, addressing the Shiba Inu community. They also happened as Halloween is about to arrive, and the SHIB team rep Lucie congratulated the SHIB army on this holiday.

🎃 Happy Shibaween, Shibizen! 🐕



Let's make this spooky season extra fun with a $BONE -sitively hilarious Halloween joke:



Why did the Shibainu wear a costume? To stay 'bone-some' and fetch all the treats! Have a howl-tastic day! #Shibaween #Shibarium #HalloweenFun 🦴👻… pic.twitter.com/Ennd6d11dH — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) October 31, 2023

Anon whales move nine trillion SHIB in two chunks

The transfers contained 4,474,530,677,374 SHIB and 4,499,530,677,374 SHIB, and each was evaluated at a substantial $35 million at the time that it was conducted, per the above-mentioned source.

Advertisement

These huge meme coin transactions have not had any impact on the Shiba Inu price, and they were conducted between undisclosed wallets.

🚨 🚨 4,474,530,677,374 #SHIB (35,357,741 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/Mqfi7J2e35 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 31, 2023

After the launch of the Layer-2 solution Shibarium, which happened in mid-August while SHIB was sponsoring the annual Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, whales began to show their increased interest in the second largest meme coin by transferring huge amounts of these canine tokens.

Many SHIB transfers sized as above began to emerge frequently, and sometimes several 4.5-trillion-SHIB lumps were moved within a single week. Often these trillions of SHIB landed in completely new wallets, which had been completely blank of transactions prior to those SHIB chunks being moved there.

Prior to the Shibarium launch, the SHIB army actively anticipated a massive price surge that would happen after the much-expected launch. However, that was not the reality, and the price of SHIB remains roughly where it was without feeling any particular impact from the Shibarium rollout.

At the time of writing this article, the SHIB meme coin is changing hands at $0.00000790 on the Binance exchange against USDT.

Shytoshi Kusama publishes cryptic message

Over the weekend, the mysterious leader of the SHIB team took to the Shibarium Tech channel on Telegram to post a message that both surprised and encouraged the SHIB community, although it was difficult to interpret.

Responding to a question from a SHIB fan as to how he was, Kusama wrote that he was "better than ever" and was "preparing to lay the beauty of Shib before the feet of the masters." The SHIB community was left wondering who these "masters" were and what Shytoshi meant to say overall.

He is famous for using metaphors in the style of Oriental philosophy; he took to them at the start of the year, when talking about the possible upcoming launch of Shibarium on Valentine's Day.

In a previous message on Telegram, which was also posted this weekend, Shytoshi again predicted that "many will fud." He stressed that "only leaders, global leaders, seem to have the capability to wrap their head around the power of what we are building TOGETHER. Those of you who understand are aligned with them."

This seems to be in line with Shytoshi's previous statement, in which he said that "SHIB > X," as if challenging Elon Musk and the X app — into which the tech tycoon is currently rebranding Twitter — adding multiple updates to it, including monetization options for content creators, and expanding its user base.